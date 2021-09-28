WILLIAMSTON - The Lawrence Warriors marched over to Riverside High School and beat the Knights 8-1 on Monday.
The Warriors have an overall record of (8-3) and a Tarheel Independence Conference record of (1-0).
The Knights, meanwhile, sit with an overall record of (4-3) and a Four Rivers Conference mark that sits at (1-0).
This is the second time that these two teams have met and Lawrence being victorious in both matches.
In the singles competition, No. 1 seed Perris Clayton (Lawrence) defeated Sydney Sparrow 8-2.
No. 2 seed Annie Hayes Trowell (Lawrence) eased passed Lindsey Sexton 8-0
No. 3 seed Addie Phelps (Lawrence) prevailed over Meredith Eure 8-1.
No. 4 seed Lucy Spruill (Lawrence) edged Caroline Gibbs 8-3.
No. 5 Micah Vaughan (Riverside) rdefeated Abby Rose 5-0
No. 6 Lucilla Buffano (Lawrence) topped Justice Spruill 8-1
In the doubles competition No. 1 seed Clayton and Trowell (Lawrence) defeated Sparrow and Sexton 8-1.
No. 2 seed Phelps and Spruill (Lawrence) bested Eure and Gibbs 8-1.
No. 3 seed Rose and Geramita defeated Vaughan and Spruill 8-1.
The Warriors will host the Ridgecroft Rams at 3 p.m., Oct 4, at LawrenceAcademy.