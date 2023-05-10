Lawrence Academy claimed a pair of Tarheel Independent Conference regular season championships and recently followed them up with two league tournament titles.
The varsity baseball Warriors went undefeated in the TIC regular season and tournament to claim the title and ultimately earn a No. 2 seed in the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association state tournament.
The jayvee softball Warriors finished the season a spotless 10-0 and also claimed both regular season and league tournament titles.
The varsity baseball Warriors downed Ridgecroft School 15-0 in the semifinals before stopping Pungo Christian Academy 7-1 in the title game.
Zander Mizelle and Creek Johnson combined to toss a three-inning no-hitter against Ridgecroft. Mizelle tossed one inning and struck out three while Johnson threw the other two frames and struck out four.
Lawrence plated two runs in the first before adding five in the second and eight in the third to finish off the contest.
Conner Ferebee led the offensive attack for the Warriors. He was 2-for-3 on the afternoon with a pair of RBIs and a double. Patrick Lundy was perfect at the plate, going 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI.
Michael Lee, Mari Larry and Noah Congleton were each 1-for-2 during the contest. Lee had a pair of RBIs and a double while Larry and Congleton each had an RBI.
In the championship game, Ferebee was nearly perfect on the mound for Lawrence. The junior – who was later named TIC Player of the Year – allowed no hits and scattered three walks in leading the Warriors to victory.
The Warriors scored one run in the first inning, but scored four in the third to take a 5-0 lead from which PCA never recovered.
Mizelle was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs for the Warriors, including a home run. Larry, Ferebee and Congleton each checked in at 1-for-3 on the day. Ferebee added a double.
Following the tournament, Ferebee was named MVP. He was joined on the All-Tarheel Independent Conference Tournament team by Mizelle, Larry, Lee, Carter Hoggard and Luke Foster.
The Warriors were led by first year baseball boss Stacy Mizelle to an overall 15-4 mark this season, including a perfect 7-0 season in the TIC.
Jayvee Softball
Lawrence Academy’s junior varsity softball team was so good the Lady Warriors not only finished a perfect 10-0, they gave up only 10 runs all season.
The Warriors closed out the season with a 4-1 win over Ridgecroft School in the championship game of the TIC tournament after defeating Pungo 15-5 in the opening round game.
The Warriors started the season beating Ridgecroft 18-0 and 12-1 before stopping non-league foe Roanoke Rapids 11-0.
Returning to league play, Lawrence beat Ridgecroft by identical scores of 11-0 before beating Pungo Christian Academy by scores of 12-1 and 16-1. They closed out the regular season with a 15-0 win over Northeast Academy.
Clair Ferebee has led her team offensively this season, hitting an incredible .722 as she went 13-for-18 with 18 RBIs and had two doubles and six triples.
Caroline Halstead was next in batting average for the Warriors as she hit .600 by going 12-for-20. She had 20 RBIs during the season and added six doubles and one triple.
Chloe Ferebee hit .583 for the Warriors in a 14-for-24 performance that included 22 RBIs, three doubles and a triple. Lily Brewer had an identical average of .583 and was also 14-for-24. She added 19 RBIs on three doubles, two triples and a home run.
Hallie Mizelle was the fifth Lady Warrior to hit above .500 for the season as she checked in at .538 by going 7-for-13, including 12 RBIs. She had a double and a triple.
Sydney Phelps was 11-for-25 for a .440 batting average of Lawrence. She had 14 RBIs and two doubles. Maggie Price was 6-for-14 for a .429 batting average. She had five RBIs.
All stats for the Warriors were through their first nine games.
Eric Ferebee was the skipper for the Lady Warriors.
Varsity Softball
Despite coming up short in the semifinals of the Tarheel Independent Conference tournament, Lawrence’s varsity softball team finished 8-8 overall and grabbed the No. 3 seed in the NCISAA playoffs.