SANFORD - A chance for Lawrence Academy baseball to reclaim some past glory slipped away here last weekend as Grace Christian School captured a pair of games from the Warriors in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A state championships.
Grace took Friday’s opener 17-4 then claimed the title with a 6-4 come-from-behind win on Saturday.
The Warriors, which have been ranked either first or second in every NCISAA ranking for the past two months, ended Kerr-Vance Academy’s reign as champ with a 7-2 victory at home in last Tuesday’s semifinal round.
For most of the 21st century, Lawrence had been the dynasty of the NCISAA 1A ranks before Kerr-Vance took over in 2017. The Warriors won the state championship in 2002 and then won six in a row between 2008 and 2013, and only twice in the past 22 seasons (not counting the lost 2020 COVID season) has Lawrence failed to make at least the state semifinals, in 2003 and 2021, and in the former season, they were undefeated before being upset in the quarterfinals.
They finished as state runners-up another six times in the 2000’s.
But 2022 would be different as Grace Christian pitching held the Warrior bats at bay with a total of just three Lawrence hits over the two games.
After dropping Friday night’s opener and facing elimination on Saturday morning in the scorching Lee County heat, Lawrence opened the do-or-die game with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning on a pair of hits by Zander Mizelle and Walt Williams allowing Sawyer Mizelle and Zander to score for a 2-0 Warrior lead.
It remained at that score until the bottom of the second inning when Grace doubled in their first run, but Zander Mizelle pitched out of a bases-loaded jam and the Warriors remained in front by a run, 2-1.
Lawrence pushed a third run across in the top of the third frame with two outs thanks to a pair of GCS errors. They then loaded the bases, but couldn’t capitalize and finished the frame with a 3-1 lead.
The Crusaders knotted the score in the bottom of the third when they plated a pair of runs, one scoring on a bases-loaded walk, for a 3-3 tie.
Mari Larry broke the tie and gave the Warriors their last taste of being in front when he scored on an error to make it 4-3, Lawrence.
The Crusaders went in front for good when they loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning and two runs scored on a deep double into the gap in right-center. It would have been three runs, but a great throw allowed catcher Michael Lee to make the tag on the trailing runner to keep it a one-run deficit, 5-4.
In the top of the sixth, Lawrence got a runner in scoring position, but it was erased out at third on a one-out suicide squeeze. A fly-out would end the inning and the Warriors still trailed by a run.
Grace pushed across an insurance run in their half of the sixth on a run-scoring single for the 6-4 final which was sealed when Lawrence went three up-and-three down in the top of the seventh, causing a wild celebration by the Crusaders, who avenged their 2021 loss in the title series.
Zander Mizelle absorbed the tough-luck loss, going the distance giving up six runs on ten hits, five of them earned. He also walked five and had five strikeouts. Mizelle and Williams also had the only hits for Lawrence, both coming in the first inning, going 1-for-3 and 1-for-4, respectively.
The Warriors end the season as Tarheel Independent Conference champions and state runners-up with a 23-4 record as they continue to climb back to their lofty post and establish another dynasty on the diamond.
