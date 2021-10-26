WINDSOR- The North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association first round playoff game between Lawrence Academy and Northeast Academy (NEA) took place on Wed, Oct 20 in Windsor. The Warriors made quick work of NEA winning 5-0.
In the doubles, Perris Clayton and Annie Hayes Trowell edged Emalee Jones and Sarah Kate Ricks (NEA) 9-7.
Also in the doubles, Addie Phelps and Lucy Spruill breezed by Lizzie Smith and Harley Pierce (NEA) 8-2.
In the singles Phelps blanked Ricks (NEA) 8-0, Spruill won 8-6 over Pierce (NEA) and Abby Rose won 6-0 over Madison Dallas (NEA).
The rest of the match was as a scrimmage. After five points the others matches do not count in the state tournament.