Lawrence Academy’s baseball team is off to a strong start.
The Warriors are 8-2 overall, and a spotless 4-0 inside the Tarheel Independent Conference.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 2:54 am
After starting 1-2, the Warriors have rolled off seven straight wins, including Tuesday’s dominating 12-2 win over Columbia.
That came on the heels of a 14-0 win over Albemarle in the TIC.
Lawrence jumped out to a 1-0 lead over the Colts and that stayed the same until the bottom of the third. There, Lawrence plated six runs, while adding seven more in the fourth to end the contest.
Junior Zander Mizelle was nearly spotless on the mound. He went all four innings, giving up just one hit and walking five while striking out nine.
Carter Hoggard led the way at the plate, going 2-for-2 on the day. Noah Congelton also had a pair of hits in a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI.
Luke Foster was 1-for-2 for the Warriors with two RBIs.
Conner Ferebee was 2-for-4 on the day while Mizelle helped his own cause with a 1-for-2 day at the plate that included a double and an RBI. Mari Larry rounded out the offensive numbers for the Warriors with a 1-for-3 day that included an RBI.
Days before that, Lawrence rolled by Hobgood Charter School by a final count of 21-2.
Lawrence again started slowly, scoring a single run in the home half of the first frame. The Warriors, however, scored in every inning as they added three in the second, six in the third and 11 in the fourth inning. Hobgood’s two runs came in the top of the fourth.
Ferebee was excellent at the dish, going 3-for-3 with seven RBIs, including a triple and a home run. Larry added a perfect 2-for-2 day at the plate with an RBI.
Carter Wells and Liam Robertson were also spotless at the plate with 1-for-1 days. Wells added an RBI and a double.
Congleton also had two hits, while adding three RBIs and a double. Michael Lee and Patrick Lundy rounded out Lawrence’s offense with a hit each.
Creek Johnson led the Warriors on the mound, going four innings while giving up two hits and two runs. He struck out seven and only walked two.
Carter Hoggard finished the game, going one inning and striking out three while giving up no hits or walks.
The contest before that the Warriors also faced Albemarle. They won 24-0 in an easy win.
Lawrence is participating in the Bear Grass Charter School Easter tournament this weekend.
