Lawrence Academy’s varsity baseball team seized control of the Tarheel Independent Conference standings over the last two weeks.
The Warriors knocked off co-leader Pungo Christian Academy twice and defeated third place Northeast Academy in the first game of their series to improve to 13-4 overall and 7-0 in the league.
On Monday, April 17 the Warriors hosted Pungo Christian and jumped out on the Raiders 9-1 over the first three innings en route to a 14-4 win.
Zander Mizelle led the Warriors both on the mound and at the plate. On the bump, he pitched five innings giving up just three runs on three hits. He struck out 10 and walked six. At the plate, Mizelle was a perfect 3-for-3, including a double with a pair of RBIs.
Conner Ferebee pitched the final inning, allowing one run while striking out two. Ferebee was 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
In addition to Mizelle and Ferebee, Luke Foster was 3-for-4 at the dish with two RBIs and Carter Wells was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Mari Larry was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a double.
A day later, the Warriors stepped outside league play and knocked off Hobgood Charter School 14-4.
The Warriors scored one run each in the second, third and fourth frames before breaking through with two runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and five in the seventh. Hobgood’s only runs came in the seventh inning.
Ferebee was spotless at the plate, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs and a triple. Mizelle checked in at 2-for-3 on the day adding a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Noah Congleton finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Patrick Lundy was excellent both on the mound and at the plate. He hit 2-for-3 on the day with two RBIs and a double. On the mound, he pitched six innings allowing three runs on one hit while striking out 12. Carter Hoggard closed out the game allowing no runs on no hits and striking out one.
With first place still at stake, Lawrence traveled to Belhaven on April 20 and knocked off PCA again, this time 15-9.
Lawerence jumped on the board early, scoring 10 runs over the course of the first three innings while giving up just three. The Warriors added five more in the fourth and fifth frames, but gave up six in the bottom of the fifth.
The Raiders got no closer and the Warriors stayed perfect in conference play.
Wells and Michael Lee each went 2-for-3 leading the Warriors at the plate. Lee had four RBIs and a double while Wells added a pair of RBIs.
Congleton was 2-for-4 at the plate for the Warriors and had three RBIs. Ferebee went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a double.
Ferebee pitched 4.1 innings and allowed five earned runs on eight hits. He struck out eight. Hoggard again closed out the game with 1.2 innings on the mound. He struck out three while allowing no runs and no hits.
Lawrence suffered its only loss of the two weeks with an 11-1 setback at Greenbrier Christian on April 21.
On Monday, the Warriors stepped back into league play against Northeast Academy. The Warriors scored runs in every inning to take a 16-1 win.
Lawrence scored two in the first, three in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth before exploding for eight in the fifth frame.
Northeast’s only run came in the bottom of the fifth inning.
On Tuesday, the Warriors stepped out of league play again to defeat USA Homeschool 10-0.
The Warriors, under first year skipper Stacy Mizelle, have now clinched the Tarheel Independent Conference’s top seed in the league tournament.