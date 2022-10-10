LASKER – The Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School co-op team broke open a tight game in the second half, and went on to break a few hearts here Friday night as the Warriors spoiled Homecoming for host Northeast Academy with a 44-14 visiting team win.

When these two Colonial Conference rivals meet there’s no love lost, and it proved the same this time as the game had to be called with 7:20 remaining in the fourth quarter after both benches cleared. The game also featured several ejections.