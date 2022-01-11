MERRY HILL – Lawrence Academy’s varsity girls rode an 18-point third quarter to a Tarheel Independent Conference victory here Friday night.
The Lady Warriors, led by 14 points from Sam Hughson, upped their TIC record to a spotless 2-0 with a 48-38 win over Northeast Academy.
Lawrence trailed 22-18 at the intermission, but took control in the third quarter. The Lady Warriors rolled off 18 points while their stingy defense held Northeast to just 5 points as the home team surged ahead 36-27.
The fourth quarter was played fairly evenly, with Lawrence outscoring the Lady Eagles 12-11.
In addition to 15 points and nine boards from Hughson, the Warriors got 12 points and four rebounds from Emma Smith and eight boards and eight points from Annie Hayes Trowell. Leah Woodard had seven points, and grabbed eight steals while Perris Clayton finished with six points and eight rebounds.
The win, combined with a 31-29 victory over Pungo Christian Academy on Tuesday, left the Lady Warriors 14-4 overall and 2-0 in the league. Trowell also had eight points and eight rebounds against the Lady Raiders to lead the way for Lawrence.
Lawrence’s varsity boys spilt the two outings last week, dropping a 59-44 decision to PCA before rolling to a 68-14 victory over Northeast Friday.
Against the visiting Eagles, Lawrence jumped out to a 25-2 lead and never looked back.
Conner Ferebee led the way with 22 points while Sawyer Mizelle chipped in 18. Charlie Spruill had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors.
In Tuesday’s game with Pungo, the Warriors trailed just 42-40 heading into the final period, but the Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Spruill led Lawrence with 16 points and 12 boards while Ferebee had nine points for Lawrence.