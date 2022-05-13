...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
Sophomore Conner Ferebee pitched a shutout which aided the Warriors to victory.
ELIZABETH CITY - The Lawrence Academy Warriors baseball team continued their winning ways by dispatching Pungo Christian School 10-0 in the Tarheel Independence Conference (TIC) Championship on Wednesday, May 4 at Albemarle School campus.
Warrior sophomore Conner Ferebee dominated the mound and pitched a no-hitter.
The Warrior’s scored every inning except the second and third and concluded the game in the sixth inning via the 10-run rule.
The Warriors biggest scoring surge came in the fifth inning as they unleashed their bats and dialed up six runs, which left them one run short from ending the game.
Subsequently, Lawrence generated that one in the bottom half of the sixth and seized the title as TIC Champions.
The Warriors had 27 at bats which included eight hits, nine runs batted in and scored 10 runs.
Lawrence is scheduled to host their first round playoff game at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14. Seeding will be aanounced later today (Thursday).