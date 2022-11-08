RALEIGH – Officials from North Carolina natural resources and public health agencies remind waterfowl hunters to be observant and careful when handling wild birds during hunting season.

Although no new highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in wild birds have been documented in North Carolina since March, those birds that migrated to other states and Canada during the spring and summer, where HPAI was present, are returning to North Carolina for the winter.

