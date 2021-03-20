EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced the return of three right handed pitchers from last summer’s squad. Pitchers Michael Allen (Lenoir Rhyne University), Ryan Kutz (Davidson College) and Daniel Willie (Montreat College) will once again take the mound in the Teal and Black in 2021.
After coming onto the scene late last season, Michael Allen will have a full summer to show Edenton what he can do. The 5-10, 175 pound pitcher appeared in just three games for the Steamers, but has shown some serious promise with his workload at Lenoir Rhyne University. In his third season for the Bears, Allen boasts a career 3.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 9.78 K/9. So far this spring, he’s been especially solid, not allowing a run and only one hit in six appearances. The right hander is local to the Edenton area, growing up just an hour away in nearby Manteo, NC. In his senior year at Manteo High School, Allen was dominant, posting a 1.84 ERA and 9.95 K/9 in thirteen appearances.
“He’s going to be one of our bullpen guys that can make a spot start, come in long relief…he’s a strike thrower who’s got three pitches,” Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald said. “I look forward to seeing what he brings to the table!”
Returner Ryan Kutz was one of only two Steamers to pick up an official save last summer. The right hander showed some electric stuff and looks to be once again in the mix as a late innings reliever for Edenton in 2021. With a fastball that lives in the high 80s to low 90s and a slider that misses bats with regularity, Kutz posted a 10.76 K/9 in his first season at Historic Hicks Field. A 6-2, 220 pound native of Hummelstown, Pa, Kutz plays his college ball at Davidson College. In high school, he was a two-sport athlete where he played four years of both varsity football and baseball at Lower Dauphin. He was a part of a historic 2018 team that finished as state runners-up and Kutz had a career 2.06 ERA.
“You can give him the ball at the end of the game and expect to be back in the dugout within three batters because he’s mowed them down,” McDonald said. “If he stays in the zone consistently, he’s unhittable.”
One of the most used arms from the 2020 team, Daniel Willie is bringing his versatility back to town this summer. In 21 innings, the 6-3, 185 pound right hander posted a 3.43 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 13.71 K/9 a summer ago. Boasting an impressive arsenal, Willie pounds the strike zone with regularity. He’s also even more familiar with McDonald, as the Steamers’ manager is also one of Willie’s coaches at Montreat College. In Willie’s most recent start for the Cavaliers, he got the win after tossing six innings, only allowing two earned runs and striking out six batters. The Ooltewah, Ten. native previously spent time at Cleveland State Community College where he was tremendous prior to the pandemic in 2020. He finished that season with a 1.93 ERA and 13.50 K/9.
“He’s a strike thrower and when his change-up is on, he’s got three really good pitches. He started a couple games for us last year, pitched a couple out of the back end and a couple long relief outings,” McDonald said. “He can do anything in a pinch, he’s got a rubber arm and can throw for a long time.”