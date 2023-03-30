Homecomings usually have a King and a Queen, but Monday’s homecoming was for a football coach.
Former Bertie High School football star Darrius Wesson returned to the Bertie High School campus as the Head Coach of the football Falcons.
“I’ve wanted to be a head coach since college. I always stuck by my head coach and the offensive coordinator, because one day I knew I would have my opportunity,” Wesson said.
Immediately following graduation from Elizabeth City State University, Wesson had the opportunity to return to Bertie to coach with then Falcon skipper Coach Tyris Hill.
He recently returned in February to assist with varsity basketball and the team fell one game short of the state championship.
Bertie has always been home to Wesson, even when he lived elsewhere.
“Bertie is my home. I played here for four years and started four years. I take pride in Bertie and I want to see Bertie succeed. I am doing this for the kids,” the coach said. “I had mentors as coaches such as Coach Tony Hoggard, Coach Calvin Moore and Coach John Boyles that showed me the way and showed me how teachers and mentors can make a difference in kids’ lives that are from Bertie which is a small knit community.”
Wesson is not afraid to wear his disciplinary skills on his sleeve.
“I’m looking to build back the program Bertie was once before: a fearful and dominant program, where other schools feared to play here. When you put Bertie on your schedule, you knew it was going to get smash mouth football and Bertie is coming to play all the game until the clock hit zero.”
“Discipline and accountability are my keys to success. When you have discipline, you are following everything the coach is telling you and doing what is asked for you to do,” said Wesson. “Accountability is next because I am trying to show these kids that taking ownership will help you be a man one day. Once they leave their parent’s household and Bertie they will be on their own and they will have to take ownership of all their actions.”
Although Wesson played under Hoggard and holds him in high esteem, he realizes Roy Bond is a legend.
“I am the first former Bertie High standout to coach at the stadium since it’s been named Roy L. Bond Jr. Stadium,” he said. “For that I am really proud.”
Wesson is the son of Archie and Norma Wesson and the nephew of Bertie County Commission Chairman Ron Wesson.
“I have always been a Falcon fan and supporter, but with Darrius Wesson — my cousin Archie’s son — as the new Head Coach, I will be out there routing the Falcons on stronger than ever.
“Wishing Darrius the very best. Come out Bertie, and cheer the Falcons to victory.” said the chairman.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com
Staff Writer
