Darius Wesson

Former Bertie High School standout Darius Wesson will lead the Falcon football fortunes.

 Contributed Photo

Homecomings usually have a King and a Queen, but Monday’s homecoming was for a football coach.

Former Bertie High School football star Darrius Wesson returned to the Bertie High School campus as the Head Coach of the football Falcons.

