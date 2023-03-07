FOUR OAKS – Despite giving up a pair of late three-pointers, Wilson Prep Academy sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left and sealed a come-from-behind 61-57 victory over top-seeded Bertie in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A East Regional Championship game here Saturday at South Johnston High School.

The Tigers (26-7), champions of the 1-A Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference, battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit and came out on top of a fourth-quarter slugfest that included four lead changes and a late scare against the Four Rivers Conference co-champ Falcons (26-5).

