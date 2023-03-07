...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon and Evening...
Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon, with north to
northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity
values dropping to 25 to 35 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels, will lead
to an increased fire danger risk this afternoon and evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Zy'Lee Bazemore drives to the basket in last weekend's regional final against Wilson Prep.
FOUR OAKS – Despite giving up a pair of late three-pointers, Wilson Prep Academy sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left and sealed a come-from-behind 61-57 victory over top-seeded Bertie in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A East Regional Championship game here Saturday at South Johnston High School.
The Tigers (26-7), champions of the 1-A Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference, battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit and came out on top of a fourth-quarter slugfest that included four lead changes and a late scare against the Four Rivers Conference co-champ Falcons (26-5).
While it looked like the Tigers could have sewn it up with a seven-point lead with under 20 seconds left in the contest, some missed free throws down the stretch, along with a pair of three-point bombs from Bertie star Zy’Lee Bazemore, playing in his final game in Blue-and-White – and who led the Falcons with 21 points, coming up with big bucket after big bucket – shrank the Tigers’ lead to two, 59-57, with 8.5 seconds left.
Bertie’s strategy of late fouling saw the Tigers make only 2-of-8 at the charity stripe. The Falcons made one last hack on WPA’s Lez Minter, who had previously missed two big ones down the stretch, and sent him to the line hoping for a miss and a miracle shot.
But neither ever came.
Minter proceeded to sink the biggest two free-throw attempts of his team’s season, putting the Tigers up four and allowing them to close out the victory.
Bertie’s desperation shot at the buzzer came up short.
Saturday’s game was just the sixth time this season Bertie was held under 60 total points, the latest being last week’s game with Northampton (53-49). Meanwhile the Tigers have held every opponent they’ve faced in the playoffs to 64 or fewer.
Wilson Prep’s defensive rebounding was a big factor with the Tigers winning the battle on the boards against the normally strong rebounding Falcons, 35-17. Wilson Prep also pulled down 28 defensive caroms, keeping the Falcons from getting second-chance opportunities off their misses.
Jayza Lee led Bertie with six rebounds while David Ellis led WPA with 14, 10 of which came on the defensive glass.
The Tigers’ defense held Bertie to 38 percent shooting from the field.
Bertie won a tight first quarter 13-11, then upped it to a seven-point bulge (32-25) by the mid-break.
The Falcons managed to retain that lead through the first half of the third quarter and went ahead 40-33 on a bucket by Zymiere Dempsey. But they surrendered that lead after an 8-1 Wilson Prep run, six of those by senior star Jahmar Jones that gave the Tigers a one-point edge entering that wild fourth quarter, 41-40.
From there, the teams battled back and forth before Bazemore gave Bertie a 49-47 lead with 4:30 left.
After two wasted possessions each and Wilson Prep applying pressure and half-court defense that forced turnovers, the Tigers ripped off a 9-0 run, six straight points from Jones, in under a minute to give WPA a lead it would not relinquish.
In addition to Bazemore’s 21 points, Jah’Kelvin Rascoe finished with 11 while Dempsey added 10; the only other Falcon players in double-figures.
Jones, who often drew contact as he drove his way to the rim, led Wilson Prep with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting to go with seven rebounds.
Wilson Prep will next face West Region winner Eastern Randolph Saturday in Raleigh with the Tigers seeking their second state title in three years.
WILSON PREP – 61: Jahmar Jones-26, Lez Minter-13, Brandon Anderson-11, David Newby-4, David Ellis-3, Josh Hicks-2, Keontae Barron-2.