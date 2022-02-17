Sun and clouds mixed. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 2:12 pm
The YMCA recreation basketball league is back in business.
A youngster drives to the basket during a recent weekend of YMCA basketball.
The youth and adults were glad to be back at the Bertie High School gym for YMCA basketball.
WINDSOR - Like many areas in the nation, recreation for the youth came to a stand still in 2021 due to the pandemic COVID-19.
Kids were stuck at home, not able to be active for about a year. Virtual learning was implemented and school sports suspended.
“This season we wanted to give sports back to the kids,” said YMCA Director Casey Owens.
Recreation basketball and Cheer program has over 300 total kids signed up. Ages five to adults participate. Games start at 8 a.m. and the last game typically starts around 7 p.m.
“It’s an all day event, but it’s all worth it when you get to see the joy on those kid’s faces,” Owens proudly stated.
The basketball program is in it’s fourth week of the season.
Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.
