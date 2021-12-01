Elizabeth City State University’s partnership with a community health agency to provide residents free COVID-19 vaccinations has been a “bright spot” and a “great best practices model,” the state’s top health director said Wednesday.
Dr. Elizabeth C. Tilson, health director for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, made those comments while touring ECSU’s vaccination clinic at the K.E. White Graduate Center. Tilson was accompanied by Victor Armstrong, chief health equity director for DHHS.
Leading Tilson and Armstrong on the tour were Alyn Goodson, ECSU’s vice chancellor for operations and general counsel, and Derrick Wilkins, ECSU’s vice chancellor and chief of staff. Discussing the specifics of the clinic was Carol Watkins, a nurse and clinic supervisor for OptumServe, a community health agency that has been administering the vaccinations.
ECSU opened its family vaccination clinic in April, but also has hosted clinics in the surrounding community to provide more residents the opportunity to get vaccinated. The university has been able to assist ARHS by using its influence in minority communities, Goodson explained.
“We also knew there was some potential for us to reach people of color,” he said. “That was a sort of a harder reach for our local health department.”
In November, the clinic began administering vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11.
“So, working together we’ve been able to do some good things,” Goodson said. “Now that we have children, we’re going to get them next. We’re rocking and rolling.”
Goodson also credited ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon for setting an example for students and members of the community.
“One thing our chancellor did when we opened the clinic, she came and she got vaccinated,” Goodson said. “She did that really as a charge to let the community know that this is a safe thing to do.”
Tilson agreed about Dixon’s leadership.
“Sometimes the voice of the government isn’t always the best voice,” she said. “The voice of those trusted local leaders is so important.”
Armstrong said he hopes that as more children get vaccinated the number of adults receiving their shots goes up. Tilson seconded Armstrong’s comments, saying parents could be swayed to get vaccinated after bringing their children in for a shot.
“You know parents do more for their kids then they will for themselves,” she said. “So, having these family-based clinics is so important.”
According to Tilson, North Carolina is doing well in the overall number of residents vaccinated compared to other states in the South.
“We’re doing quite well for the Southeast,” she said. “We’ve hit 73% of our adults and we’re making pretty nice strides in our kids as well. I think we’re up to about 11 or 12% of our 5- to 11-year-olds and about 48% of our teenagers.”
The percentage of North Carolina residents 65 or older who have been fully vaccinated is about 90%, she said.
Tilson also addressed the new omicron variant of COVID-19, the first case of which was confirmed in the U.S. by federal health officials on Wednesday. Tilson said viruses mutate so there will always be variants. The best way to confront the omicron variant is to continue working to get more residents vaccinated, she said.
“As much as we can vaccinate people now,” Tilson said, “we can limit the spread as much as possible. That’s really going to help us control that.