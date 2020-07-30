Established, April 2020, the sustainable Better Together Hertford program, continues to deliver meals on Saturdays to Hertford seniors and special needs citizens.
This program is ongoing and has also provided fresh fruits and vegetables, furniture, personal items, magazines, COVID-19 updates, 2020 Census information and the volunteers make weekly phone calls to ensure their citizens are ok.
Weekly prayers, poems and written words of encouragement are also provided with the meals, thanks to Connie Brothers. Hertford’s homebound and senior citizens are selected using the following criteria:
- Little to no home assistance
- Limited to no transportation
- Limited to no internet access or experience.
During this pandemic, the Better Together Hertford program has also been able to support our local businesses.
Meals have been provided by TNT, Subway, Hardee’s, Captain Bob’s, Bout Thyne, and Brew 2 Café. Thanks for all you do!
Better Together Hertford is growing.
They now have a Facebook page for comments, photos, and information about how you can help or donate. Plans are underway to extend services to assist citizens with small jobs around their homes. The logistics are currently being addressed.
The program is sponsored by the Albemarle Commission on Aging, for the weekly meals with help from the Perquimans EMS, who provides boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Many thanks to the volunteers; Sharon, Toni, Bob, Gayle, Sheila, Thomas, Lisa, Gerry, Shirley, Connie, Eldora and Sharon Savage, the Chairperson for doing an outstanding job, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors!”