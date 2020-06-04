I am the oldest of my siblings. My childhood consisted of a lot of sports, tractors, Pokemon, and cowboy activities. It was the absolute best!
While most of my childhood consists of pleasant times, some memories were not so fond. Looking back, we attempted (and sometimes succeeded) a lot of risky activities. Half of the time not knowing what we were doing, or the consequences that could ensue from our actions, we were simply being kids. We were naïve, invincible, and depended on those older and wiser than us to help protect us and keep us safe.
Preventable injuries are the number one cause of death in children 18 and younger (Safe Kids Worldwide, n.d.).Whether its car accidents, choking hazards, or bodily harm, there is a lot in our world today that can hurt our kids, and a majority of these injuries are merely accidents.
That’s why I have partnered with others throughout the county to participate in Chowan County Safe Kids. Our mission mimics that of Safe Kids Worldwide, a global organization dedicated to working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries.
Throughout the world, almost one million children die of an injury each year, and almost every one of these tragedies is preventable (Safe Kids Worldwide, n.d.). We educate families, raise awareness, create safer environments, and advocate for improved laws to protect children.
Part of our local initiatives include topics such as: car seat safety and hot cars, water, home, fire, sleep, and drug safety. Basically, anything that deals with the safety of our children and youth, we’re who you need to call!
Our local coalition members work hard in the various aspects of our jobs and volunteer hours to educate Chowan and surrounding counties in whatever way is needed to serve our communities. We work to protect kids at home, in sports and play, as well as in cars and on the road.
There is so much information out there, but how do you know what’s correct and which resources to trust? Nine times out of ten, parents and caregivers believe they know the correct and safe protocol, but turn out to be misinformed.
For instance: Do you know at what weight you flip kids from rear facing to forward facing? Do you know why that is so important (Safe Kids Worldwide, n.d.)? To be honest, I was one of those parents! I let my kids sleep with a blanket; I didn’t have a lock on my medicine cabinet – or the cleaning supplies cabinet; I would forget to check the batteries in the smoke detector.
In so many cases, parents recall “We thought we were being safe”, but reality proved otherwise. Accidents happen, yes, but the goal is to prevent them when we can. We can’t be perfect; we have so much going on but we must take the time to education ourselves on best practices to keep our kids safe. Chowan County Safe Kids is here to remind and educate however needed, whenever needed.
If you would like to have Chowan County Safe Kids as a part of your event, or you would like to schedule a car seat check or class, please feel free to contact Deputy Alan Stulick with the Chowan Sheriff’s Department, or Alexandria Diamond at Vidant Chowan Hospital at 252- 482- 6242.
You can also learn more about what you can do at home at www.safekids.org, and please remember to like our Facebook page. We are happy and ready to assist in any way we can!
-Alexandria Diamond, Community Health Improvement Coordinator – Vidant Bertie and Vidant Chowan Hospital