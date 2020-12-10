December 10 is Nobel Prize Day. Alfred Nobel provided for this prize in his will after his death December 10, 1896.
Mr. Nobel was an extremely successful inventor and businessman – he founded 87 companies worldwide according to National Day Calendar. He also held 355 patents, including one for dynamite.
The will set aside over 31 million Swedish krona. In today’s US dollars, that would be about $211,628,252. The first prizes, given to people in the fields of physics, literature, chemistry, medicine, and peace, were awarded in 1901.
In 2014 at the age of 17, Malala Yousafzai became the youngest to win the award for peace. At 97, John B. Goodenough (cool name!) was the oldest recipient; he was awarded the Nobel for Chemistry in 2019 for the development of lithium-ion batteries.
There is a great deal of information available at Nobelprize.org, including a monthly quiz. I leave you with a quote from Mr. Nobel: “Contentment is the only real wealth.”
New Books
Fiction: Hot to Trot – M.C. Beaton
The Vanishing Half – Britt Bennett
The Sentinel – Lee Child
Piece of My Heart – Mary Higgins Clark
Fortune and Glory – Janet Evanovich
The Noel Letters – Richard Paul Evans
The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop – Fannie Flagg
House of Correction – Nicci French
Truly, Madly, Deeply – Karen Kingsbury
All That Glitters – Danielle Steel
Shakeup – Stuart Woods
Large print: Hidden In Plain Sight – Jeffrey Archer
Marauder – Clive Cussler
Jingle All the Way – Debbie Macomber
Nonfiction: The Feather Thief – Kirk Wallace Johnson
When Time Stopped – Ariana Neumann
Audiobooks: Total Power – Vince Flynn / Kyle Mills
A Time for Mercy – John Grisham
Troubles in Paradise – Elin Hilderbrand
The Book of Two Ways – Jodi Picoult
Young adult: Warriors Darkness Within – Erin Hunter
Juvenile fiction: Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Deep End – Jeff Kinney
The Little Mermaid – Jerry Pinkney
The Ickabog – J.K. Rowling
Juvenile nonfiction: An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States for Young People – Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Picture books: Cozy – Jan Brett
Snow Friends – Margery Cuyler
Fry Bread – Kevin Noble Maillard
I am the Storm – Jane Yolen
On Eagle Cove – Jane Yolen