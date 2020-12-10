December 10 is Nobel Prize Day. Alfred Nobel provided for this prize in his will after his death December 10, 1896.

Mr. Nobel was an extremely successful inventor and businessman – he founded 87 companies worldwide according to National Day Calendar. He also held 355 patents, including one for dynamite.

The will set aside over 31 million Swedish krona. In today’s US dollars, that would be about $211,628,252. The first prizes, given to people in the fields of physics, literature, chemistry, medicine, and peace, were awarded in 1901.

In 2014 at the age of 17, Malala Yousafzai became the youngest to win the award for peace. At 97, John B. Goodenough (cool name!) was the oldest recipient; he was awarded the Nobel for Chemistry in 2019 for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

There is a great deal of information available at Nobelprize.org, including a monthly quiz. I leave you with a quote from Mr. Nobel: “Contentment is the only real wealth.”

New Books

Fiction: Hot to Trot – M.C. Beaton

The Vanishing Half – Britt Bennett

The Sentinel – Lee Child

Piece of My Heart – Mary Higgins Clark

Fortune and Glory – Janet Evanovich

The Noel Letters – Richard Paul Evans

The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop – Fannie Flagg

House of Correction – Nicci French

Truly, Madly, Deeply – Karen Kingsbury

The Return – Nicholas Sparks

All That Glitters – Danielle Steel

Shakeup – Stuart Woods

Large print: Hidden In Plain Sight – Jeffrey Archer

Marauder – Clive Cussler

Truly, Madly, Deeply – Karen Kinsbury

Jingle All the Way – Debbie Macomber

The Return – Nicholas Sparks

Nonfiction: The Feather Thief – Kirk Wallace Johnson

When Time Stopped – Ariana Neumann

Audiobooks: Total Power – Vince Flynn / Kyle Mills

A Time for Mercy – John Grisham

Troubles in Paradise – Elin Hilderbrand

The Book of Two Ways – Jodi Picoult

Young adult: Warriors Darkness Within – Erin Hunter

Juvenile fiction: Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Deep End – Jeff Kinney

The Little Mermaid – Jerry Pinkney

The Ickabog – J.K. Rowling

Juvenile nonfiction: An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States for Young People – Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

Picture books: Cozy – Jan Brett

Snow Friends – Margery Cuyler

Fry Bread – Kevin Noble Maillard

I am the Storm – Jane Yolen

On Eagle Cove – Jane Yolen

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com

Tags