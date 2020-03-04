Thanks to a grant from Indermaur Chess Foundation, Perquimans County Library has received five chess sets and instructional materials to start our own Chess Club for Kids.

No matter if your child is a complete beginner or wants to improve their game strategy, children can come by the library Tuesdays at 4 p.m. starting March 3.

In honor of our new club, here a couple facts I discovered from thechessworld.com. In 1125, priests were forbidden by the Catholic Church to play chess. One defiant priest created a folding chess board that looked like a stack of books.

In 1474, The Game of Chess was translated from French to English and then printed by William Caxton. This became the second book printed in English. Nine years later it was the first book to be reprinted.

Frank Marshall was the first master player to play more than 100 games at the same time. He was also the first American to defeat a soviet player in an international tournament in 1924.

Chess is also a great way to improve memory and possibly combat Alzheimer’s.

New books

Large Print: The Authenticity Project – Clare Pooley

My Lovely Wife – Samantha Downing

Fiction: Blindside – James Patterson

Cilka’s Journey – Heather Morris

The Dark Corners of the Night – Meg Gardiner

Long Range – C. J. Box

The Moonshiner’s Daughter – Donna Everhart

Open Carry – Marc Cameron

Nonfiction: A Black Woman’s History of the United States – Daina Ramey Berry

The Bob Love Story – Robert Earl Love

The Power of Bad – John Tierney

Audiobook: American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins

Miracle Creek – Angie Kim

