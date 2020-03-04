Thanks to a grant from Indermaur Chess Foundation, Perquimans County Library has received five chess sets and instructional materials to start our own Chess Club for Kids.
No matter if your child is a complete beginner or wants to improve their game strategy, children can come by the library Tuesdays at 4 p.m. starting March 3.
In honor of our new club, here a couple facts I discovered from thechessworld.com. In 1125, priests were forbidden by the Catholic Church to play chess. One defiant priest created a folding chess board that looked like a stack of books.
In 1474, The Game of Chess was translated from French to English and then printed by William Caxton. This became the second book printed in English. Nine years later it was the first book to be reprinted.
Frank Marshall was the first master player to play more than 100 games at the same time. He was also the first American to defeat a soviet player in an international tournament in 1924.
Chess is also a great way to improve memory and possibly combat Alzheimer’s.
New books
Large Print: The Authenticity Project – Clare Pooley
My Lovely Wife – Samantha Downing
Fiction: Blindside – James Patterson
Cilka’s Journey – Heather Morris
The Dark Corners of the Night – Meg Gardiner
Long Range – C. J. Box
The Moonshiner’s Daughter – Donna Everhart
Open Carry – Marc Cameron
Nonfiction: A Black Woman’s History of the United States – Daina Ramey Berry
The Bob Love Story – Robert Earl Love
The Power of Bad – John Tierney
Audiobook: American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins
Miracle Creek – Angie Kim