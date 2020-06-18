Beyond the Books: 'Cook and Book Club'

Michele Lawrence

COVID-19 has changed a lot of things.

One change at the library is how we are doing programs. For now, they will be delivered online via Facebook and YouTube. Instead of focusing on the daunting task of video recording, our staff is looking forward to new opportunities.

This summer, we will be recording weekly science experiments and easy recipes for children and teens. For a long time I’ve been kicking around the idea of a monthly “Cook and Book Club” – showcasing a cookbook from our collection by trying out a recipe.

So while physically tasting the finished product is currently on hold, we are going to step out of our comfort zone and carry on!

New Books

Fiction: The Stolen Daughter – ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Eagle State – Dale Brown

Stone Cross – Marc Cameron

Savage Son – Jack Carr

True Believer – Jack Carr

The Final Deception – Heather Graham

La Distancia entre Nosotros – Reyna Grande (Spanish)

Crash – David Hagberg

The Queen’s Secret – Karen Harper

Hidden Salem – Kay Hooper

Credible Threat – J. A. Jance

Henna Artist – Alka Joshi

If It Bleeds – Stephen King

A Silent Death – Peter May

To Wake the Giant – Jeff Shaara

Influence – Carl Weber

Big Summer – Jennifer Weiner

Valentine – Elizabeth Wetmore

The Book of Lost Friends – Lisa Wingate

Bombshell – Stuart Woods

Audiobook: Camino Winds – John Grisham

The Book of Longings – Sue Monk Kidd

Someone Like You – Karen Kingsbury

Devoted – Dean Koontz

Stop At Nothing – Michael Ledwig

A Reasonable Doubt – Phillip Margolin

Dead Land – Sarah Paretsky

The 20th Victim – James Patterson

Texas Outlaw – James Patterson

Hideaway – Nora Roberts

The Last Trial – Scott Turow

Nonfiction: Colossians – Joyce Meyer

Young adult: Beheld – TaraShea Nesbit

Picture books – Pete the Cat’s Groovy Guide to Kindness – Kimberly and James Dean

Pinkalicious and the Pinkadorable Pony – Victoria Kann

Lift – Minh Le

Leo’s Monster – Marcus Pfister

You Can Do It, Noisy Nora – Rosemary Wells

What About Worms – Mo Willems

One Mean Ant – Arthur Yorinks

Juvenile fiction: Mission Impawsible – James Patterson

The Plunder Down Under – James Patterson

Camp Jupiter Classified – Rick Riordan

Juvenile nonfiction: Box: Henry Brown Mails Himself to Freedom – Carole Boston Weatherford

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com