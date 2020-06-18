Beyond the Books: 'Cook and Book Club'

COVID-19 has changed a lot of things.
One change at the library is how we are doing programs. For now, they will be delivered online via Facebook and YouTube. Instead of focusing on the daunting task of video recording, our staff is looking forward to new opportunities.
This summer, we will be recording weekly science experiments and easy recipes for children and teens. For a long time I’ve been kicking around the idea of a monthly “Cook and Book Club” – showcasing a cookbook from our collection by trying out a recipe.
So while physically tasting the finished product is currently on hold, we are going to step out of our comfort zone and carry on!
New Books
Fiction: The Stolen Daughter – ReShonda Tate Billingsley
Eagle State – Dale Brown
Stone Cross – Marc Cameron
Savage Son – Jack Carr
True Believer – Jack Carr
The Final Deception – Heather Graham
La Distancia entre Nosotros – Reyna Grande (Spanish)
Crash – David Hagberg
The Queen’s Secret – Karen Harper
Hidden Salem – Kay Hooper
Credible Threat – J. A. Jance
Henna Artist – Alka Joshi
If It Bleeds – Stephen King
Devoted – Dean Koontz
A Silent Death – Peter May
Texas Outlaw – James Patterson
To Wake the Giant – Jeff Shaara
Influence – Carl Weber
Big Summer – Jennifer Weiner
Valentine – Elizabeth Wetmore
The Book of Lost Friends – Lisa Wingate
Bombshell – Stuart Woods
Audiobook: Camino Winds – John Grisham
The Book of Longings – Sue Monk Kidd
Someone Like You – Karen Kingsbury
Stop At Nothing – Michael Ledwig
A Reasonable Doubt – Phillip Margolin
Dead Land – Sarah Paretsky
The 20th Victim – James Patterson
Hideaway – Nora Roberts
The Last Trial – Scott Turow
Nonfiction: Colossians – Joyce Meyer
Young adult: Beheld – TaraShea Nesbit
Picture books – Pete the Cat’s Groovy Guide to Kindness – Kimberly and James Dean
Pinkalicious and the Pinkadorable Pony – Victoria Kann
Lift – Minh Le
Leo’s Monster – Marcus Pfister
You Can Do It, Noisy Nora – Rosemary Wells
What About Worms – Mo Willems
One Mean Ant – Arthur Yorinks
Juvenile fiction: Mission Impawsible – James Patterson
The Plunder Down Under – James Patterson
Camp Jupiter Classified – Rick Riordan
Juvenile nonfiction: Box: Henry Brown Mails Himself to Freedom – Carole Boston Weatherford