I’d like to give a huge, heartfelt thank you to all our local heroes: to our first responders and local governments who helped keep our community safe and operational; to health care workers for obvious reasons; for the teachers, school staff, and parents who scrambled to deliver lessons in a new way practically overnight and the students who had to adapt without warning; to truck drivers, store and restaurant workers, who continue to work in stressful conditions to keep shelves stocked and people fed as best they can; and to all who have shown compassion for others and flexibility during this very strange time in our lives.
For those of us who may have struggled just to get through the day, thank you, too, for not giving up!
Because it is still unsafe for large numbers of people to gather, the library will be closed to the public for a while longer. However, we will begin offering curbside pickup for books beginning May 21. At that time you may place holds via our online catalog (http://www.pettigrew.lib.nc.us:8080/), email (perquimans@pettigrewlibraries.org), or phone (426-5319).
We will give you a call when the books can be picked up and set up a time to do so. Patrons will be limited to items available at Perquimans County Library since we won’t have courier service immediately and five books per card. This new service is a work in progress so details may change as we go along.
As for returning books, please place them in our blue book drop outside. The books will be in quarantine for at least 72 hours before we check them in, clean them, and re-shelve them per American Library Association’s recommendation for handling books during this time.