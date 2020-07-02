Beyond the Books: 'Island Affair'

Michele Lawrence

We are entering the Dogs Days of summer, which traditionally is July 3 through August 11.

What do we even refer to by the phrase “Dog Days”? According to Almanac.com, this refers to the period of time following the heliacal (or sunrise) rising of the dog star, Sirius.

Before we acquired a more scientific and accurate understanding of weather, it was thought that the heat of Sirius and the sun combined to create the oppressive heat of summer.

Summer heat is actually due to the rays of the sun reaching the earth at a steeper angle, resulting in a more concentrated amount of energy.

I hope you are able to enjoy these Dog Days relaxing by a pool, on a beach, or in an air conditioned room, and drop by the library if you need a recommendation for a great summer read!

Fiction: Girls Like Us — Cristina Alger

Woman on the Edge — Samantha M. Bailey

Lawless — K’wan

Island Affair — Priscilla Oliveras

The Secrets of Love Story Bridge — Phaedra Patrick

The Summer House – James Patterson

We Love All the Beautiful Girls – Joanne Proulx

The K Team — David Rosenfelt

Cleaning the Gold — Karin Slaughter / Lee Child

No Shred of Evidence – Charles Todd

Mangrove Lightning – Randy Wayne White

Nonfiction: A Prescription for Action Ending Parkinson’s Disease – Ray Dorsey, MD

Pieces of Me — Tonza D. Ruffin

Fanocracy – David Meerman Scott

Jane Austen at Home – Lucy Worsley

Audiobooks: Fair Warning – Michael Connelly

The Persuasion – Iris Johansen

Juvenile nonfiction: Chemistry for Kids – Liz Lee Heinecke

