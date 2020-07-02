Beyond the Books: 'Island Affair'

We are entering the Dogs Days of summer, which traditionally is July 3 through August 11.
What do we even refer to by the phrase “Dog Days”? According to Almanac.com, this refers to the period of time following the heliacal (or sunrise) rising of the dog star, Sirius.
Before we acquired a more scientific and accurate understanding of weather, it was thought that the heat of Sirius and the sun combined to create the oppressive heat of summer.
Summer heat is actually due to the rays of the sun reaching the earth at a steeper angle, resulting in a more concentrated amount of energy.
I hope you are able to enjoy these Dog Days relaxing by a pool, on a beach, or in an air conditioned room, and drop by the library if you need a recommendation for a great summer read!
Fiction: Girls Like Us — Cristina Alger
Woman on the Edge — Samantha M. Bailey
Lawless — K’wan
Island Affair — Priscilla Oliveras
The Secrets of Love Story Bridge — Phaedra Patrick
The Summer House – James Patterson
We Love All the Beautiful Girls – Joanne Proulx
The K Team — David Rosenfelt
Cleaning the Gold — Karin Slaughter / Lee Child
No Shred of Evidence – Charles Todd
Mangrove Lightning – Randy Wayne White
Nonfiction: A Prescription for Action Ending Parkinson’s Disease – Ray Dorsey, MD
Pieces of Me — Tonza D. Ruffin
Fanocracy – David Meerman Scott
Jane Austen at Home – Lucy Worsley
Audiobooks: Fair Warning – Michael Connelly
The Persuasion – Iris Johansen
The Summer House – James Patterson
Juvenile nonfiction: Chemistry for Kids – Liz Lee Heinecke