Beyond the Books: John Harvey

While perusing the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources website to find some interesting historical information for this article along with the library updates I came across some very interesting facts about John Harvey, of Harvey Point Road fame.
John Harvey, who was a political figure during the period of our country’s formation, died May 3, 1775 after falling from a horse. He was buried at his home. Sadly, his tomb was “last seen, covered in barnacles, in 1908,” and has since disappeared into the Albemarle Sound.
Included in the NCDCR article (found here: https://www.ncdcr.gov/blog/2016/05/03/albemarle-settler-john-harvey-of-harveys-point ) is a link to an engaging 1998 NY Times article about the super-secret Harvey Point Defense Testing Activity facility.
With the governor relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, the library has returned to evening and Saturday hours. Beginning this week, our hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays; 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Patrons are also able to use the public computers; there is a one hour limit per person per day. Please call the library at 426-5319 for more information.
New Books
Fiction: The Son of Mr. Suleman – Eric Jerome Dickey
Sooley – John Grisham
Red Book – James Patterson
Ocean Prey – John Sandford
The Last Night in London – Kate White
Large Print: Meant to Be – Jude Deveraux
The Affair – Danielle Steele
Juvenile: Thank You, Teacher – Eric Carle
We Are the Water Protectors – Carole Lindstrom
The Poop Song – Eric Litwin
The Lost Little Bird – David McPhail
It’s My Room – Robert Munsch
Swamp Water – Robert Munsch