Beyond the Books: NCKids Is Not Just for Kids!

Several years ago the NC Public Library Directors Association launched NCKids, a digital resource consortium created to provide e-books, digital audiobooks, read-a-longs, and more to NC children.
Don’t let the name NCKids deter you adult readers! Plenty of titles are available that we can enjoy, too. Two of my all-time favorite series, Skulduggery Pleasant and Artemis Fowl, are part of the NCKids collections.
I am a huge fan of juvenile nonfiction, too. A person can get an incredible amount of information with a small investment of time! Next time you are waiting for your Overdrive holds to become available, hop over to NCKids to see what grabs your attention there.
New Books:
Fiction: A Time of Mercy – John Grisham
The Cost of Betrayal – Dee HendersonTroubles in Paradise – Elin HIlderbrand
Elsewhere – Dean Koontz
The Gift of Family – Mary Monroe
The Book of Two Ways – Jodi Picoult
Large Print – Chance of a Lifetime – Jude Deveraux
Christmas Cupcake Murder – Joanne Fluke
Chaos – Iris Johansen
The Brightest Star – Fern Michaels
Truth and Justice – Fern Michaels
Shadows in Death – J D Robb
Nonfiction – Hertford Causeway, Turtle Log and “S” Bridge – Ron Ben-Dov
The Whole 30 – Melissa Hartwig
Audiobooks – The Evening and the Morning – Ken Follett
Thick as Thieves – Sandra Brown
Juvenile fiction: Jack and Santa – Mac Barnett
Kate the Chemist The Great Escape – Kate Biberdorf
Pinkalicious and the Pinkettes – Victoria Kann
Becoming Muhammad Ali – James Patterson and Kwame Alexander
Loretta Little Looks Back – Andrea Davis Pinkney
The Tower of Nero – Rick Riordan
Juvenile nonfiction: Albert Einstein A Curious Mind – Sarah Albee
Picture book: Fly Guy & Fly Girl Fright Night – Tedd Arnold
A Polar Bear in the Snow – Mac Barnett
I’m going to Give You a Polar Bear Hug – Caroline B. Cooney
Click, Clack, Good Night – Doreen Cronin
The Alphabet’s Alphabet – Chris Harris
I Love You More Than Christmas – Ellie Hattie
What We’ll Build – Oliver Jeffers
Sticks and Stones – Patricia Polacco
Babysitting Squad – Rosemary Wells
I Want to Sleep Under the Stars – Mo Willems
How Do Dinosaurs Show Good Manners – Jane Yolen
One Mean Ant – Arthur Yorinks