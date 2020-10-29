Beyond the Books: NCKids Is Not Just for Kids!

Michele Lawrence

Several years ago the NC Public Library Directors Association launched NCKids, a digital resource consortium created to provide e-books, digital audiobooks, read-a-longs, and more to NC children.

Don’t let the name NCKids deter you adult readers! Plenty of titles are available that we can enjoy, too. Two of my all-time favorite series, Skulduggery Pleasant and Artemis Fowl, are part of the NCKids collections.

I am a huge fan of juvenile nonfiction, too. A person can get an incredible amount of information with a small investment of time! Next time you are waiting for your Overdrive holds to become available, hop over to NCKids to see what grabs your attention there.

New Books:

Fiction: A Time of Mercy – John Grisham

The Cost of Betrayal – Dee HendersonTroubles in Paradise – Elin HIlderbrand

Elsewhere – Dean Koontz

The Gift of Family – Mary Monroe

The Book of Two Ways – Jodi Picoult

Large Print – Chance of a Lifetime – Jude Deveraux

Christmas Cupcake Murder – Joanne Fluke

Chaos – Iris Johansen

The Brightest Star – Fern Michaels

Truth and Justice – Fern Michaels

Shadows in Death – J D Robb

Nonfiction – Hertford Causeway, Turtle Log and “S” Bridge – Ron Ben-Dov

The Whole 30 – Melissa Hartwig

Audiobooks – The Evening and the Morning – Ken Follett

Thick as Thieves – Sandra Brown

Juvenile fiction: Jack and Santa – Mac Barnett

Kate the Chemist The Great Escape – Kate Biberdorf

Pinkalicious and the Pinkettes – Victoria Kann

Becoming Muhammad Ali – James Patterson and Kwame Alexander

Loretta Little Looks Back – Andrea Davis Pinkney

The Tower of Nero – Rick Riordan

Juvenile nonfiction: Albert Einstein A Curious Mind – Sarah Albee

Picture book: Fly Guy & Fly Girl Fright Night – Tedd Arnold

A Polar Bear in the Snow – Mac Barnett

I’m going to Give You a Polar Bear Hug – Caroline B. Cooney

Click, Clack, Good Night – Doreen Cronin

The Alphabet’s Alphabet – Chris Harris

I Love You More Than Christmas – Ellie Hattie

What We’ll Build – Oliver Jeffers

Sticks and Stones – Patricia Polacco

Babysitting Squad – Rosemary Wells

I Want to Sleep Under the Stars – Mo Willems

How Do Dinosaurs Show Good Manners – Jane Yolen

One Mean Ant – Arthur Yorinks

