Beyond the Books: Never Give Up!

Michele Lawrence

Reading is a basic building block to all other learning and we often take the ability to read for granted. One of our new children’s books is The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read by Rita Lorraine Hubbard and Oge Mora.

Mary Hardway Walker was born into slavery in 1848 and was never taught to read as a young person. After she was freed at the age of 15, she married and raised a family.

Mrs. Walker worked hard throughout her adulthood, but still never learned to read. After her husband and children died, Mrs. Walker took advantage of the reading classes offered by Chattanooga (TN) Area Literacy Movement (CALM).

She was 114 years old at the time! Mrs. Walker was celebrated throughout the country and lived to be 121 years old. She continues to be an inspiration: you are never too old to learn!

