Beyond the Books: Potato Chips

All of Pettigrew regional system libraries, including Perquimans, will be closed for two weeks. Fines won’t be accrued for this period. Anyone with questions can contact the library at Perquimans@pettigrewlibraries.org or mlawrence@pettigrewlibraries.org) if they have a problem.
Our talented local librarian is planning to do some storytimes on Facebook. A lot of authors have granted permission for that kind of thing. She’ll also include links for resources.
Back to Beyond the Books:
Whatever your favorite food, hobby, or cause, there is likely a day or month to celebrate it.
Often these celebrations bring awareness to serious issues such as Epilepsy Awareness (during the month of March), although sometimes it seems like ploy to get consumers to spend money like National Potato Chip Day (March 14).
New York chef George Crum invented potato chips in 1853 when a customer repeatedly sent his potatoes back with complaints of them being too soggy.
An aggravated Crum sliced the potatoes thinly as possible, fried them, and salted them. The customer loved them and these “Saratoga Chips” soon became a regular dish on the menu.
Today, potato chips sell over $15 billion a year worldwide. Check out NationalDayCalendar.com to discover what to celebrate each day.
New books:
Children’s Nonfiction: Haunted Houses – Grace Hansen
Audiobooks: Big Lies in a Small Town – Diane Chamberlain
Blindsided – James Patterson
Crooked River – Douglas Preston
Fiction: The Boy from the Woods – Harlan Coben
Large Print: Big Lies in a Small Town – Diane Chamberlain
Blindsided – James Patterson
The Dutch House – Ann Patchett
The Farmer’s Daughter Romance Collection – Tracie Peterson
Friends Call Me Bat – Paul Colt
Hindsight – Iris Johansen
Luke Jensen, Bounty Hunter Burning Daylight – William W. Johnstone
Serving Up Love – Tracie Peterson
Nonfiction: Dreaming In Color – Kaffe Fassett
Galations – Joyce Meyer
The Soul of an Octopus – Sy Montgomery
Weird Inventions – Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader