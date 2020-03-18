Beyond the Books: Potato Chips

Editor’s Note: These columns are great; loved the ones about local history. Sadly, current events are...

All of Pettigrew regional system libraries, including Perquimans, will be closed for two weeks. Fines won’t be accrued for this period. Anyone with questions can contact the library at Perquimans@pettigrewlibraries.org or mlawrence@pettigrewlibraries.org) if they have a problem.

Our talented local librarian is planning to do some storytimes on Facebook. A lot of authors have granted permission for that kind of thing. She’ll also include links for resources.

Back to Beyond the Books:

Whatever your favorite food, hobby, or cause, there is likely a day or month to celebrate it.

Often these celebrations bring awareness to serious issues such as Epilepsy Awareness (during the month of March), although sometimes it seems like ploy to get consumers to spend money like National Potato Chip Day (March 14).

New York chef George Crum invented potato chips in 1853 when a customer repeatedly sent his potatoes back with complaints of them being too soggy.

An aggravated Crum sliced the potatoes thinly as possible, fried them, and salted them. The customer loved them and these “Saratoga Chips” soon became a regular dish on the menu.

Today, potato chips sell over $15 billion a year worldwide. Check out NationalDayCalendar.com to discover what to celebrate each day.

New books:

Children’s Nonfiction: Haunted Houses – Grace Hansen

Audiobooks: Big Lies in a Small Town – Diane Chamberlain

Blindsided – James Patterson

Crooked River – Douglas Preston

Fiction: The Boy from the Woods – Harlan Coben

Large Print: Big Lies in a Small Town – Diane Chamberlain

Blindsided – James Patterson

The Dutch House – Ann Patchett

The Farmer’s Daughter Romance Collection – Tracie Peterson

Friends Call Me Bat – Paul Colt

Hindsight – Iris Johansen

Luke Jensen, Bounty Hunter Burning Daylight – William W. Johnstone

Serving Up Love – Tracie Peterson

Nonfiction: Dreaming In Color – Kaffe Fassett

Galations – Joyce Meyer

The Soul of an Octopus – Sy Montgomery

Weird Inventions – Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com