Beyond the Books: Splendid and Vile

Our first week back to the library since our COVID-19 related closure has so far been successful.
Perquimans County Library staff and support are working to ensure the materials being checked out are handled according to the American Library Association recommendations to reduce any potential contamination from viruses.
We are quarantining returned materials for longer than the recommended 72 hours before being checked in.
As we actually start the curbside pickup service, small details may change but currently patrons are limited to five items available from Perquimans County Library per card and our staff members will call to set up a time for you to arrive at the library. We are really happy to be back. We’ve missed our patrons.
We’ve had a couple people ask if we are getting new books. I am happy to say yes! This week, we received mostly children’s books but there are many more headed our way.
If you have a computer, keep an eye on our online catalog (http://www.pettigrew.lib.nc.us:8080/#).
New books:
Juvenile non-fiction: Explore the United States series
The Big Book of Experiments – Dr. Kate Biberdorf
Picture books/early reader: Swim, Mo, Swim — David Adler
In My Garden – Charlotte Zolotow
Adult non-fiction: 999 : The Extraordinary Young Women of the First Official Jewish Transport to
Auschwitz – Heather Dune Macadam
Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson
Successful Aging – Daniel J. Levitin
Adult fiction: It’s Not All Downhill from Here – Terry McMillan