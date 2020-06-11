Beyond the Books: The Girls with No Names

Our Summer Reading Program in the past has consisted of reading logs for children to keep track of time spent reading.
This includes any kind of reading activity: magazines, family reading time, etc. so even children who aren’t reading yet can participate. At the end of the summer, children can return the reading logs to the library for prizes.
Normally, we also have performers and in-house programs for children of all ages (pre-school up to teens). Unfortunately, this year the performers and in-house activities are on hold until later in the year, but we’ll be posting videos of storytimes, experiments, and other activities.
Beginning the week of June 16, parents can pick up reading logs and activities from the library for each of their children. Bags with new activities will be available to pick up every two weeks to coincide with our check out period. Please call the library to register your children or if you have any questions.
New Books
Fiction: Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line – Deepa Anappara
Walk the Wire – David Baldacci
The Suspect – Fiona Barton
The Herd – Andrea Bartz
The Girls with No Names – Serena Burdick
A Week at the Shore – Barbara Delinsky
Seeing Darkness – Heather Graham
Camino Winds – John Grisham
The Return – Rachel Harrison
The Family Upstairs – Lisa Jewell
Someone Like You – Karen Kingsbury
The Other Mrs. Mary Kubica
Wrath – K’wan
The Starlet and the Spy – Ji-Min Lee
Bird Box – Josh Malerman
On Ocean Boulevard – Mary Alice Monroe
Careful What You Click For – Mary B. Morrison
20th Victim – James Patterson
Revenge – James Patterson
In Five Years – Rebecca Serle
The Playground – Jane Shemilt
The Black Market – Kiki Swinson
Girls of Summer – Nancy Thayer
The Book of Lost Friends – Lisa Wingate
Nonfiction: Overground Railroad – Candacy Taylor
Audiobook: Dear Edward – Ann Nepolitano
Such a Fun Age – Kiley Reid