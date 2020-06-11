Beyond the Books: The Girls with No Names

Michele Lawrence

Our Summer Reading Program in the past has consisted of reading logs for children to keep track of time spent reading.

This includes any kind of reading activity: magazines, family reading time, etc. so even children who aren’t reading yet can participate. At the end of the summer, children can return the reading logs to the library for prizes.

Normally, we also have performers and in-house programs for children of all ages (pre-school up to teens). Unfortunately, this year the performers and in-house activities are on hold until later in the year, but we’ll be posting videos of storytimes, experiments, and other activities.

Beginning the week of June 16, parents can pick up reading logs and activities from the library for each of their children. Bags with new activities will be available to pick up every two weeks to coincide with our check out period. Please call the library to register your children or if you have any questions.

New Books

Fiction: Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line – Deepa Anappara

Walk the Wire – David Baldacci

The Suspect – Fiona Barton

The Herd – Andrea Bartz

The Girls with No Names – Serena Burdick

A Week at the Shore – Barbara Delinsky

Seeing Darkness – Heather Graham

Camino Winds – John Grisham

The Return – Rachel Harrison

The Family Upstairs – Lisa Jewell

Someone Like You – Karen Kingsbury

The Other Mrs. Mary Kubica

Wrath – K’wan

The Starlet and the Spy – Ji-Min Lee

Bird Box – Josh Malerman

On Ocean Boulevard – Mary Alice Monroe

Careful What You Click For – Mary B. Morrison

20th Victim – James Patterson

Revenge – James Patterson

In Five Years – Rebecca Serle

The Playground – Jane Shemilt

The Black Market – Kiki Swinson

Girls of Summer – Nancy Thayer

The Book of Lost Friends – Lisa Wingate

Nonfiction: Overground Railroad – Candacy Taylor

Audiobook: Dear Edward – Ann Nepolitano

Such a Fun Age – Kiley Reid

