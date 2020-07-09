Beyond the Books: 'Walk the Wire'

Most people will agree that this year has been unusual and for many of us, stressful. One of our weekly themes for summer reading is mindfulness.
A very simple definition of mindfulness is paying attention to the moment we are in and to what is around us which helps reduce stress and anxiety. There are books and websites devoted to the practice of mindfulness, but here are a couple simple activities to start.
Take a walk and really look at your surroundings. I recently watched honeybees collecting pollen and spotted a beautiful hummingbird! It turned my day around. Remember the adult coloring craze from a few years ago? This is also an activity that reduces stress and anxiety.
A presenter at a library conference I attended a few years ago attributed much of her successful recovery from a stroke to coloring! I have sample coloring sheets at the library if you’d like to give it a try.
New books:
Fiction: The Break Down – B. A. Paris
Large print: The Institute – Stephen King
The Sun Down Motel – Simone St. James
Audiobook: Walk the Wire – David Baldacci
Long Range – C.J. Box
A Week at the Shore – Barbara Delinsky
After Sundown – Linda Howard
It’s Not All Downhill from Here – Terry McMillan
On Ocean Boulevard – Mary Alice Monroe
Revenge – James Patterson
Masked Prey – John Sandford