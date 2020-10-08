Beyond the Books: 'Who's There'

Michele Lawrence

If the prefix “oct-“ refers to eight, why is October the tenth month of the year?

Before Numa Pompilius, who was the second king of Rome who ruled around 700 BC, added January and February to calendars, a year was only ten months long. Prior to that addition, October would have been the eighth month (according to National Day Calendar).

At the library, we are excited about October and will be celebrating some of the lesser known awareness days. Drop by to look at our decorations and check out our new books!

New books

Fiction: Total Power – Vince Flynn/Kyle Mills

The Evening and the Morning – Ken Follett

Troubled Blood – Robert Galbraith

The Killings at Kingfisher Hill – Sophie Hannah

Next to Last Stand – Craig Johnson

Blessing to Cherish – Lauraine Snelling

Large print: The Silent Wife – Karin Slaughter

The Girl from Widow Hills – Megan Miranda

Nonfiction

Navigating Life with Parkinson’s Disease – Sotirios A. Parashos

Young adult: Beauty Mark – Carole Boston Weatherford

Juvenile fiction: Mac B. Kid Spy – Mac Barnett

Bravelands Oathkeeper – Erin Hunter

I Survived The California Wildfires, 2016 – Lauren Tarshis

Juvenile nonfiction: Condor Comeback – Sy Montgomery

Picture book: Comet the Unstoppable Reindeer – Jim Benton

Pete the Cat Crayons Rock – Kimberly and James Dean

Pete the Cat Falling for Autumn – Kimberly and James Dean

Who’s There – Carole Lexa Schaefer

The Greatest Potatoes – Penelope Stowell

