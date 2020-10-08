Beyond the Books: 'Who's There'

If the prefix “oct-“ refers to eight, why is October the tenth month of the year?
Before Numa Pompilius, who was the second king of Rome who ruled around 700 BC, added January and February to calendars, a year was only ten months long. Prior to that addition, October would have been the eighth month (according to National Day Calendar).
At the library, we are excited about October and will be celebrating some of the lesser known awareness days. Drop by to look at our decorations and check out our new books!
