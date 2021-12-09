WILLIAMSTON - Riverside High School Senior Briley Bickerstaff has been named a recipient of the Heisman High School Scholarship.
The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance recently announced the 2021 winners of the Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance.
Riverside High School record holding track and cross country athlete, Bickerstaff, was selected as a recipient.
From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2022, Bickerstaff was one of 5,700 have been named school winners of the Heisman High School Scholarship competition.
Scholarship amounts were increased in 2021, and recipients will continue on for a chance to become state winners, national finalists or national winners.
State winners will receive a $1,000 scholarship. National finalists receive a $2,000 college scholarship and the male and female national winners will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities.
These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.
To apply, students must have been graduating with the class of 2022, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his or her school and community.
The Heisman High School Scholarship is presented by Acceptance Insurance.
From its inception in 1994, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, preservation and hard work.
Over the past 27 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than one million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.
