When I inventory the reasons I support Donald Trump it is not lost on me that he left an extraordinary life to become a public servant. I admire the fact he has given his presidential salary to a charitable cause each quarter he has been in office and that his daughter and son-in-law work in his administration and receive no salaries.
Being in high office or serving in a senior position in an administration provides you entrée into international, corporate and public stages that most certainly can benefit one financially.
Perhaps no one perfected the public office to wealth transition in contemporary politics as effectively as both Clintons and the Obamas. Public office provided them a path from average to exceptionally wealthy.
Perhaps the most blatant example of pay-to-play deals was the Russian uranium deal Hillary Clinton helped approve as U.S. Secretary of State. The New York Times wrote a piece on this in April 2015 stating the following: “The headline on the website Pravda trumpeted President Vladimir V. Putin’s latest coup …’Russian Nuclear Energy Conquers the World.’ ... But the untold story behind that story is one that involves not just the Russian president, but also a former American president and a woman who would like to be the next one….
“At the heart of the tale are several men ... who have been major donors to the charitable endeavors of former President Bill Clinton and his family. Members of that group built, financed and eventually sold off to the Russians a company that would become known as Uranium One. ... The sale gave the Russians control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States....
“Since uranium is considered a strategic asset, with implications for national security, the deal had to be approved by ... representatives from ... United States government agencies ... (including) the State Department, then headed by Mr. Clinton’s wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton....
“As the Russians gradually assumed control of Uranium One in three separate transactions from 2009 to 2013, Canadian records show, a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation. Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million. Those contributions were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons, despite an agreement Mrs. Clinton had struck with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors. Other people with ties to the company made donations as well....
“And shortly after the Russians announced their intention to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, Mr. Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin that was promoting Uranium One stock. ... The episode underscores the special ethical challenges presented by the Clinton Foundation, headed by a former president who relied heavily on foreign cash to accumulate $250 million in assets even as his wife helped steer American foreign policy as secretary of state, presiding over decisions with the potential to benefit the foundation’s donors.”
Despite the concerns for national security regarding this deal and the relationship between Russia and the Clinton Foundation, the New York Times endorsed Ms. Clinton for president and spent the next four years falsely claiming Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia puts our nation at grave risk.
Now that same media that prints any word it can get without regard to verification or support if it is negative about President Trump, has another blatant example of pay-to-play putting our nation at risk with China and other foreign entities involving Joe Biden and a number of his family members.
This is not the first time Joe Biden’s position in government enhancing his family financially has drawn attention. Back in 2008 NBC News’ Tom Brokaw asked him about the appropriateness of his top donor, Delaware’s credit card giant MBNA, hiring his son for six figures upon his college graduation while lobbying Biden for favorable anti-consumer terms in the Senate. An MBNA executive also bought Biden’s home for $200,000 over its market value and Biden sponsored and helped pass the legislation MBNA wanted.
Throughout Biden’s career questions have been raised about campaign funds being spent for personal use like improvements to his personal residence. Then there is of course the braggadocio about forcing the firing of a prosecutor in a foreign nation that was being asked to investigate a company employing his son, in exchange for a billion dollars in foreign aid.
The money from Moscow and oh, let’s not forget over $1 billion from China. But guess who The New York Times says should be our next president and to ignore the man behind the curtain?
This meme speaks for me and many others regarding our choices for president: I would rather vote for the candidate that gives up his wealth for his country than the one who gives up his country for his wealth.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.