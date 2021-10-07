I’ve said several times that Joe Biden has the title of president of the United States but he is being managed by handlers who tell him when to go to bed, when to get up, what suit and tie to wear today, etc. There is an individual or individuals in the background pulling his strings.
Recently, Lisa Monaco, deputy attorney general testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill. She was grilled by Republicans regarding the Department of Justice’s announcement that it is directing the FBI to investigate “threats of violence” at school board meetings, a move viewed by many as a clear move to weaponize the DOJ.
Tucker Carlson, on his program “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” made a comment that was probably missed by most but here is what he said regarding Monaco: “That’s the person by the way that actually runs the Justice Department and she is actually run by Susan Rice at the White House who takes her direction from Barack Obama just so you know how it actually works.”
Here is what Obama told Stephen Colbert back in fall 2020: “I used to say if I can make an arrangement where I had a stand-in or front-man or front-woman and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff and I could sort of deliver the lines while someone was doing all the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that because I found the work fascinating.”
Joe Biden is the “stand-in or front-man.” Obama has his third term and has Biden to thank for it. As long as Obama’s stand-in does exactly what he’s told there will be no problem. However, when Biden goes off script they’ll just cut his mic.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City