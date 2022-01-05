Hertford County stunned Northeastern with a 17-point fourth quarter, and defeated the lady Eagles by the final score of 47-43 at the Northeastern gymnasium Tuesday night. With the third quarter ending 38-28 in favor of the Eagles, it appeared that the home team had the game well in hand. But Northeastern could not stop the combined efforts of Hertford County seniors Desiree Askew, and Ashley Jenkins, who combined for 17 points down the stretch to overtake the Eagles.
The comeback spoiled a spectacular performance by Northeastern forward Jasmine Felton, who tallied a game high 23 points. Perhaps, that was part of the problem, as no other Eagle was able to score more than seven points.
Northeastern got off to a great start, leading 15-7 at the first break, pushed by Felton’s four field goals. The two teams played about even in the second period, and the halftime score was 23-17 in favor of the Eagles. Aniyah Rainey’s two baskets in the quarter led Northeastern.
The third quarter was all Felton. The sophomore poured in 14 points on a variety of shots. Included was a 3-pointer from the wing, a natural three-point play when she was fouled on a layup, and a final basket off of a steal. Northeastern had increased their lead to 38-28 going in to the final eight minutes.
Jessica Jenkins got an early basket for the Eagles, but then their offense went to sleep. Six points from Askew finally put Hertford into the lead 42-41, and then at the 2:44 mark Ashley Jenkins scored off a steal to push the advantage to 44-41. Northeastern would get single foul shots from Felton and Anaya Harper, but that was all they could manage. Hertford would ice the game with a pair of free throws by Ashley Jenkins, and one more from Askew. Northeastern scored only five points in the final frame.
After Felton, the Eagles got seven points from Harper, and five from the senior Jessica Jenkins. Hertford was led by a team high 19 points from Ashley Jenkins, followed by Askew with 15 points.