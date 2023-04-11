RALEIGH — North Carolina county governments could lose a significant chunk of local sales tax revenues if legislation to exempt groceries, diapers and feminine products becomes law, according to the Tax Foundation.
Senate Democrats introduced Tax Relief on Essentials for Working Families, Senate Bill 741, on Monday to exempt groceries, diapers and feminine products from local sales taxes.
North Carolina does not tax groceries, but a 2% local sales and use tax on food for home consumption generates more than $400 million a year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects for the Tax Foundation, said SB741 “would be a revenue loss for local jurisdictions,” but the exact amount is uncertain.
“What we can say for now is groceries tend to be 8% to 10% of the sales tax base in states where groceries are taxed,” he said. “We know in recent years the local sales tax accounted for 18.6% of local tax collections in North Carolina.”
Using a “back of the envelope calculation,” counties could expect a roughly 8% to 10% reduction in sale tax collections if SB741 is approved, which would equate to a “roughly 1.5% to 1.8% decline in overall local tax collections,” which mostly come from property taxes, Walczak said.
North Carolina counties collected more than $4.7 billion in local sales and use taxes in fiscal year 2022, according to Department of Revenue data. An 8% loss would be more than $376 million.
Those figures do not include collections lost on diapers and feminine products, which Walczak expects “will not represent significant change in local tax collections.”
“It’s a meaningful amount for local governments,” he said of the overall tax loss. “And there’s a question of how much this accomplishes.”
Most states exempt groceries at the state and local level, though Walczak noted that neighboring Virginia uses a system similar to North Carolina.
“Eliminating the sales tax on groceries is a poorly targeted and inefficient benefit,” he said. “If anything, the benefit is not targeted at the lowest income households.”
Walczak explained that many of the state’s lowest earning households qualify for federal food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and Women, Infants and Children programs, which are exempt from sales taxes. Those commonly heard acronyms are SNAP and WIC.
While many families spend beyond the benefits, “they still have an exemption for the majority of their grocery purchases,” Walczak said.
SB741 is sponsored by Democratic Sens. Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenburg County, Natalie Murdock of Durham County, and Julie Mayfield of Buncombe County.