RALEIGH — North Carolina House lawmakers have filed legislation to prohibit schools and public employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines, face coverings and quarantine requirements.

In yet a second round of legislation promoting personal freedom versus government control, Republicans want to prevent a repeat of the pandemic era. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, alongside Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, instituted restrictions that led to poor performances in school, business closures, and workers fired for their medical decisions.