police chiefs

Police chiefs (l-r) Patrice Andrews of Durham, Estella Patterson of Raleigh, Jacqui K. Boykin of Zebulon and Celisa Lehew of Chapel Hill stood alongside U.S. Reps. Deborah Ross and Valerie Fouschee (not shown) during an event in Durham Wednesday to introduce the Supporting Women COPS Act.

 Chapel Hill Police Department via Twitter

DURHAM — Two Democrats in Congress from North Carolina are working to boost the number of women in law enforcement, which they predict will improve outcomes for crime victims.

U.S. Reps. Deborah Ross and Valerie Foushee unveiled their Supporting Women with Career Opportunities in Policing Services Act in Durham this week. Ross and Foushee were joined by police chiefs Patrice Andrews of Durham, Estella Patterson of Raleigh and Celisa Lehew of Chapel Hill among others.