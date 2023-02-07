RALEIGH — A North Carolina House committee took up proposed legislation Tuesday designed to provide more tax dollars for cities and counties to reduce waste from single-use plastics.
Lawmakers on the House Committee on Environment were scheduled to review House Bill 28, sponsored by Rep. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, to change how the state distributes taxes collected on the disposal of municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris.
State law taxes disposal at $2 per ton, and allows the secretary of the Department of Revenue to retain up to $225,000, with the remainder distributed through a formula set in statute on a quarterly basis.
HB28 would reduce the percentage from that formula devoted to the general fund by 5%, from 12.5% to 7.5%, and redirect the money to “cities and counties in the State that provide plastics recycling services within their jurisdictions.”
The funding would be distributed on a per capita basis using the most recent population estimate certified by the State Budget Office, with half going to eligible cities and half to eligible counties.
“Funds distributed under this subdivision must be used by a city or county solely for plastics recycling and food service ware waste reduction programs and services, including for the procurement of alternatives to food service ware to be used by the city or county,” HB28 reads.
The legislation would further require “each State department, institution, agency, community college, and local administrative unit authorized to purchase materials” to report annually to the Department of Environmental Quality the types of materials and supplies purchased with recycled content, as well as progress toward meeting goals outlined in state law.
The same state agencies would also be required to report on the amounts and types of materials collected for recycling, if approved.
HB28 defines “food service ware” as noncompostable products from food providers designed for one-time use, “including plates, cups, bowls, trays, utensils, straws, cup lids, and hinged or lidded containers.”
The bill would task the Department of Environmental Quality with summarizing reports from state agencies in an annual report to the General Assembly.
HB28 is slated for a hearing in the House Committee on Environment, and would next head to the House Regulatory Reform Committee, if approved.
The new tax distribution in the bill would take effect on July 1, 2024, if adopted by the General Assembly and approved by Gov. Roy Cooper.