RALEIGH — Members of the North Carolina General Assembly are among the lowest paid lawmakers in the nation.
While technically part-time employees, the 50 elected members of the state Senate and 120 members of the House of Representatives receive a base annual salary of $13,951, plus $104 for each day of the session.
The situation means some staffers in the General Assembly earn 10 times the salary of elected members, a reality that severely limits those who can afford to run for office. Critics have argued the low pay offers an advantage to wealthy business owners or retirees who can survive without it, while eroding the ability to recruit lawmakers with diverse backgrounds to debate important issues.
Legislative sessions have also dragged beyond their intended timeframes in recent years, turning what was supposed to be a part-time endeavor into a full-time job.
A bipartisan group of state senators were scheduled to introduce legislation on Monday to explore ways to change the dynamic.
Senate Bill 394 would create an eight-member Commission on Legislative Reform to study and make recommendations regarding modifications to the North Carolina Constitution regarding five specific areas: length of terms, term limits, session lengths, legislative compensation, and per diem and mileage allowances for lawmakers.
The commission would be comprised of four members appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and four members appointed by House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.
The bill encourages the commission to consider how other states set legislative terms, term limits, and session lengths, “particularly states with similar populations, and limitations on the length of legislative sessions.”
In addition, SB394 states the commission “may examine” how those parameters and legislative pay have changed in North Carolina and other states since 1981.
Another issue the commission may explore: “Mechanisms for indexing legislative pay and allowances such as cost of living increases, federal states, and compensation of public employees, including teachers.”
SB394 would task the School of Government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with assisting the commission with its work, including providing meeting space, and administrative, clerical and legal support.
The commission would face an April 15, 2024 deadline to produce a report detailing the items listed in SB394, as well as “any other findings and recommendations the Commission deems appropriate.”
The legislation is sponsored by Republican Sens. Jim Burgin of Harnett County, Kevin Corbin of Macon County, and Democratic Sen. Mike Woodard of Durham County.