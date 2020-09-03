The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) initiated the observance of Constitution Week in 1955, when the organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law No. 915.
DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion, and celebration of Constitution Week. This annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society’s work.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions placed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on public gatherings, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR will not be able to have a Constitution Day event.
Instead, a limited number of chapter officers will lay a wreath at the monument to one of three NC signers of the Constitution, Hugh Williamson. This monument is in the Elizabeth Vann Moore Park on the waterfront. Following is a biographical sketch of Edenton’s own signer of the Constitution.
Hugh Williamson (Dec. 5, 1735–May 22, 1819) was an American physician and politician. However, he is best known as a signer of the U.S. Constitution, and for representing North Carolina at the Constitutional Convention.
Williamson was a scholar of international renown. His knowledge had brought him into contact with some of the leading intellectuals of the Patriot cause and, in turn, with the turbulence of political ideas that eventually found expression in the Constitution. During the American Revolution, Williamson contributed his talents as a physician to the American war effort. His experiences in that event transformed him into a politician and a determined leader in the campaign for effective national government.
Williamson was born in Pennsylvania, and studied theology at what is now the University of Pennsylvania. He moved to Connecticut and obtained a preacher’s license but his disillusionment with the Presbyterian Church led him to abandon a career in the ministry. Upon completing a master’s degree at Philadelphia in 1760, Williamson joined his alma mater’s faculty as a professor of mathematics.
In another career shift four years later, Williamson turned to the study of medicine. He matriculated at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands, and received his Medical Degree on Aug. 6, 1764. He returned to Philadelphia to open a private practice.
Interest in science and education indirectly led Williamson to politics and the Patriot cause. Sailing for England in 1773 to raise funds for a local educational project, Williamson stopped on his way to Boston. There he witnessed the famous Boston Tea Party. On reaching London he was summoned before the Privy Council to testify on this act of rebellion. Williamson came of age politically during this encounter. In response to questions by Council members, he warned that repression would provoke rebellion. A mutual interest in scientific matters cemented a solid working relationship with Benjamin Franklin, and Williamson found himself joined with the famous American scientist and others in appealing for support among those Englishmen who, in opposition to their own government, sympathized with American claims.
Williamson continued on to the Netherlands where he organized the publication of pamphlets and other papers that supported the Patriot cause. While there he learned that the colonies had declared their independence, and he rushed back to Philadelphia in early 1777 and volunteered for service in the Medical Department of the Continental Army. The Department had no opening, so Williamson formed a partnership with a younger brother to import medicines and other scarce items from the West Indies through the British blockade. Believing that he could best contribute to the war effort by using his contacts and reputation in this manner, Williamson made Edenton, North Carolina, his base of operations. Settlement in North Carolina soon led to his establishing a medical practice to serve the planters and merchants of the region.
In 1782, Williamson was elected to the lower house of the North Carolina legislature, where he served for several terms. His fellow legislators chose Williamson to serve in the Continental Congress in 1782. In 1787, his state appointed him as a representative at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
Williamson died and was buried in New York City. Not much is known about his death, concluded to be by natural causes.
On Sept. 17, 2017, the Hugh Williamson monument was dedicated in the Elizabeth Vann Moore Park on the waterfront in Edenton.