...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A Fayetteville businessman who prosecutors said lavishly spent company funds on personal items like a $300,000 swimming pool and $145,000 Rolex watch, faces up to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to willfully filing a false tax return.
Christopher Scott Harrison, 56, defrauded the U.S. government by not reporting $25 million in income he paid himself from his insurance and human resources business, Ebenconcepts, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District said.
According to prosecutors, Harrison filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after his lavish spending on himself came to light. An accounting firm hired by the bankruptcy trustee found almost $25 million in personal expenditures Harrison reported as business expenses between 2012 and 2018. Harrison filed false tax returns during those years.
, leading to almost $6 million in uncollected federal income taxes.
In addition to a potential prison sentence, Harrison must make restitution to the IRS and pay a potential fine, prosecutors said. He’ll be sentenced in the spring.