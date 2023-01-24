A Fayetteville businessman who prosecutors said lavishly spent company funds on personal items like a $300,000 swimming pool and $145,000 Rolex watch, faces up to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to willfully filing a false tax return.

Christopher Scott Harrison, 56, defrauded the U.S. government by not reporting $25 million in income he paid himself from his insurance and human resources business, Ebenconcepts, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District said.