Despite concerns that supply chain problems might cast a cloud over Black Friday sales, many shoppers in Elizabeth City on Friday seemed to have no trouble finding what they were looking for.
In the parking outside the Walmart Supercenter, Chris Cooper said he and his wife had no trouble finding a new vacuum cleaner they were looking for. He said most of those kinds of consumer products still seem widely available.
C.J. Stallings was in the Walmart parking lot and noted he readily found a microwave that he was looking for.
Stallings said he would have preferred a somewhat lower price but was glad to pick something up from in-store stock instead of ordering something from an online source. Shipping is taking very long now, he said.
At OfficeMax in Elizabeth City, sales supervisor Tina Beach said the store was offering the same kinds of discounts as it had in recent years. The only item a customer had requested that was not in stock was a specific model of computer printer, she added.
“We are busier this year than we were last year,” she said.
Pedro Holley said he got anti-virus software for his computer at OfficeMax at more than 90 percent off the regular price. He said he was very happy with the deal.
“I search online first to make sure of the price and the availability,” Holley said. “I do research first. That makes it a little easier.”
Holley said his next step would be Roses to look for a dog bed for his dog.
“Then I’m heading home,” he said.
While Stallings and his wife had no trouble finding a vacuum cleaner, the supply chain crunch is real, he said.
Stallings said his construction business has been greatly affected by supply issues. He said he recently had to wait four months for a window that he usually gets in two weeks.
“I see it in wood, too,” Cooper said, noting that lumber prices fluctuate constantly now.