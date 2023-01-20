Eight local nonprofits that do everything from providing food and emergency shelter to helping abused children heal have a combined annual impact of more than $11 million on Pasquotank County, the director the Albemarle Area United Way said this week.
And that’s “really the tip of the iceberg,” AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake added during a Community Impact forum at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday that featured presentations by the eight nonprofits.
The agencies featured at the event included Albemarle Hopeline, Food Bank of The Albemarle, Albemarle Region Catholic Charities, Kids First, the Pasquotank County Department of Social Services, River City Community Development Corp., SOULS Ministry, and Victory Praise and Worship Center.
Rhonda Morris, executive director of Kids First, said the agency’s work helping children who’ve been abused represents at least $1.2 million in savings to the community.
“We’re there to provide help in times of crisis,” Morris said. “We’re there to provide healing, and that healing is based on evidence-based therapy. And we’re there to provide hope.”
Kids First, which is nationally accredited, conducts forensic interviews that enable an abused child to tell their story only one time in a safe, welcoming environment.
”What we do deals with a problem that (otherwise) stays under the rug,” Morris said.
Liz Reasoner, executive director of Food Bank of The Albemarle, said the agency reaches people in rural and remote areas by partnering with local food pantries.
“We provide over $6 million worth of food on an annual basis,” she said.
Reasoner pointed out that one in five people in Pasquotank lives with food insecurity. There are 4,860 people in the county who are food insecure, of whom 1,840 are children, she said.
Which is a tragedy because “we live in a country that has ability to feed everybody,” Reasoner said.
She said the food bank has increased the amount of fresh produce it distributes, with fresh fruits and vegetables accounting for half of its total distribution last year.
Lisa Higgins of the Albemarle Region office of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh said the agency saw an increase in calls in the past year.
She also said that the office, which is based at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City, keeps dignity and respect at the forefront of all its interactions. Catholic Charities seeks to show God’s love to people who are in need, she said.
More than 150 individuals were served last year with services such as food assistance and rent assistance, she said.
Courtney Cottrell of Albemarle Hopeline, which responds to domestic violence and sexual assault in the community, said her goal is to work herself out of a job.
In addition to providing services to women and children affected by intimate partner violence, the agency also employs people focused on preventing violence.
Last year Hopeline responded to 795 crisis calls and provided 1,347 shelter nights to 44 women and children. It served 773 survivors of violence, a 35 percent increase over the previous year.
“Hopeline services save lives, prevent future violence, and reduce the burden on other systems/agencies,” Cottrell said.
Kathy Ford, director of the Pasquotank County Department of Social Services, said she appreciates the agencies that partner with DSS. She said the agency’s mission is to foster personal responsibility, improve quality of life, and protect vulnerable citizens.
In 2021 the value of Medicaid services in the county was more than $76.2 million while the value of food and nutrition services was more than $27.2 million she said.
There were 3,920 people served by adult Medicaid in the county, 5,280 households served by family and child Medicaid, and 8,443 people — representing 4,191 households — served by food and nutrition services.
Ford pointed out that February will be the last month for expanded payments that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she is concerned that staff will be fielding a lot of angry calls.
In addition, she is concerned that some clients will face hardship because they have become accustomed to the larger payments. “I’m really concerned about our elderly population,” she said.
Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, president and chief executive officer of River City Community Development Corp., said the agency’s impact in the community last year was more than $2.7 million.
Michelle Moore, RCCDC’s new executive vice president, said the nonprofit provided $227,000 for housing, $1.75 million for community development, and $742,670 for youth development.
Major Jason Hughes, Corps officer for the Salvation Army of the Albemarle Region, said the local Salvation Army office served more than 10,500 people last year while also providing more than $1.2 million in total program services.
The need in the community is increasing, he said.
Services provided by the Salvation Army include rental/mortgage assistance; electric assistance; food assistance; clothing assistance; furniture assistance; disaster assistance; disaster social services; Salvation Army Angel Tree (toy program); and the Joshua Challenge, an after-school literacy program.