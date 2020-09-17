As I look back on the countless challenges that I faced, both as a police officer and supervisor, I pray that I served God as His servant.
Likewise, I further pray that I provided the proper guidance to my subordinates and wise counsel to everyone that I encountered.
My law enforcement career began in the mid-1960s as a Virginia State Trooper. I recall, as only yesterday, the Virginia State Police Basic School in Richmond. There, we were required to learn and live by the following pledge:
“Humbly recognizing the responsibilities entrusted to me as a member of the Department of State Police, an organization dedicated to the preservation of human life and property, I pledge myself to perform my duties honestly and faithfully to the est of my ability and without fear, favor or prejudice.
I shall aid those in danger or distress and shall always strive to make my State and Country a safer place in which to live. I shall wage unceasing war against crime in all its forms, and shall consider no sacrifice too great in the performance of my duty.
I shall obey the laws of the United States of America and of the Commonwealth of Virginia and shall support and defend their constitutions against all enemies whomsoever foreign and domestic. I shall always be loyal to and uphold the honor of my organization, my State, and my Country.”
Daily, for five months, we would recite this pledge as a group. Further, the sergeants would stop us individually and require us to repeat it. Proper pronunciation was a must. So ingrained in me the Trooper’s pledge was that I lived it for the next 40 years as a police officer.
“These are also sayings of the wise: To show partiality in judging is not good: whoever says to the guilty, ‘ You are innocent,’ peoples will curse him and nations denounce him. But it will go well with those who convict the guilty, and rich blessing will come on them.” Proverbs 24:23-25 NIV
I took an oath to enforce the laws of our land and to live and obey the laws of God. Further, as a Christian, I had to bring into perspective both os these responsibilities to God and man in the application of the many law enforcement challenges that I would face. Not only was I responsible for the enforcement of laws, but as a police officer, I was the first to be called to resolve and bring peaceful solutions to countless civil disputes, arguments, and other situations involving citizens. I became a personal source of advice and counsel for many people that I encountered. With many, this relationship continued over the years. I could not fail in the confidence that these people had placed in me. I was an arbitrator of peace, along with my regular law enforcement duties. I had to be fair and impartial under all circumstances. I found the knowledge and application of God’s laws to hold the answers to the many daily judgments that I had to make.
Man’s laws and God’s laws had to work together, as found in the following Scripture. “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.
The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority?
Then do what is right, and you will be commended. For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer. Therefore, it is necessary to submit to the authorities, not only because of possible punishment but also as a matter of conscience.” Romans 13:1-5 NIV.
I pray that I will always be open to God’s knowledge, wisdom, and understanding in all matters and challenges of life. I thank God for the opportunity to serve as a peacemaker.
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God: Matthew 5:9 NIV