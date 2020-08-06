Since Town Council approved plans to paint “Black Lives Matter” on a public street, does that mean that any other group can paint a slogan too?
In July, Hertford Town Council unanimously approved the plans to paint “Black Lives Matter” on King Street between Stokes Avenue and Hyde Park Street. Nothing wrong with that as cities across the nation have adopted similar measures.
However, by establishing such a precedent, seems fair to ask if someone could also paint “Make American Great Again” or “Trump 2020” or “Biden 2020” on a street somewhere in town. New York City and Redwood, Ca., are grappling with this question.
To contend with these issues like this, public universities set aside free expression zones that are geared toward visual art. Anyone who has seen NCSU’s free expression tunnel or UNC-Greensboro’s painted rock behind Jackson Library knows what this space is about.
Being that a street is a public space, a legal case can be made that free speech applies to all, no matter the message.
And let’s hope the politically minded vandals approve of the street art.
Nearly every week since “Black Lives Matter” was painted in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan in July, someone has unloaded a bucket of paint on the giant yellow letters, according to the New York Times.
Given that tensions are hot in an election year marked by racial unrest, street art, no matter what the slogan, may become a target for those folks don’t understand the importance of free expression.
Still, applying council’s precedent for street art may make for some colorful streets, maybe a creative upgrade from the Yellow Brick Road seen in the Wonderful Land of Oz; people are still talking about that.
In simpler times, kids chalked out hopscotch courts or drew street art.
As far as we’re aware, Hertford doesn’t have a slogan. Maybe adopt, “Friendliest River City!”
Maybe it’s time to formulate our own slogan, one that stands as tribute to the best that the town has to offer.
Wouldn’t it be great that if instead of painting streets with various slogans, that diverse groups unify one Saturday morning to paint that welcoming theme where everyone coming and going would know and understand that this is a town that embraces everyone no matter what.