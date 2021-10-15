WILLIAMSTON - Help is needed.
The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the American Red Cross asks donors of all blood types, especially Type O, to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions on which they rely.
Those wanting to give in Martin County will have an opportunity at an American Red Cross blood drive from 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at the Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School, 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Other local blood drives will be held in Bertie and Beaufort counties.
In Bertie County, an American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Windsor Community Building, 201 South Queen St. in Windsor..
In Beaufort County, the American Red Cross will host several blood drive in Washington.
A blood drive will be held from 1:30 – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Harvest Church, 2020 West 15th St. in Washington.
A blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Pamlico Plantation – Washington, 150 Club House Circle in Washington.
Another opportunity will be from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the State Employees’ Credit Union Branch No. 065, 152 Whispering Pines Rd. in Washington.
Fall is typically the time of year when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the United States due to the Delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout for the year.
To shore up inventory, the American Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet patient and hospital needs.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the month of October, the American Red Cross is reminding donors of the importance of blood for those undergoing treatment.
According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 1.9 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in the United States this year, and more than 281,000 of those individuals will be diagnosed with breast cancer.
Patients with breast cancer and other cancers may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment of complications. Nearly 25 percent of the blood supply is used for cancer patients.
All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-card to a merchant of his or her choice.
All those who donate between Oct. 11 – 31 will receive a bonus $5 e-girt to the merchant of his or her choice.
Each American Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions, including face masks for all donors and staff regardless of vaccination status. These guidelines have been put in placr to protect the health of those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing the RapidPass.
With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer.
To complete the RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor application.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must also meet specific height and weight requirements.
At a time when health information has never been more important, the American Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.
This additional screening will provide African American donors with an additional health insight and help the American Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood.
Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor Application and the online donor portal.
Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor Application, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
