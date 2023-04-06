Camden Sheriff
Injury to personal property, rear glass of pickup truck shot with possible BB/pellet gun, was reported March 16 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Theft of vehicle license plate was reported March 17 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: D. Poyner.
Possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana was reported March 17 in the 100 block of Havenwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Identify theft was reported March 21 in the 100 block of Robert St., Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Littering, someone dumped wood on side of road, was reported March 22 in the 100 block of North River Road, Camden.
Driving while impaired was reported March 22 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Dog bite, person attacked by dog while walking on public trail, was reported March 22 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills.
Breaking and entering, someone broke into a home with a handgun, was reported March 24 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Incident turned out to be a false alarm.
Possession of schedule I of a controlled substance was reported March 25 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, someone shot into occupied vehicle, was reported March 25 in the 2100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Assault on a female was reported March 25 in the 100 block of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills.
Domestic disturbance was reported March 26 in the 1700 block of Morgans Corner Road, South Mills.
Injury to real property was reported March 26 in the 200 block of Sharon Church Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Injury to personal property was reported March 26 in the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Motor vehicle theft, 1994 Sentra stolen, was reported March 14 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Dog bite/scratch was reported March 14 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail, Elizabeth City.
Larceny of a dog from a residence was reported March 15 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Narcotics violations, officers found a trashbag filled with tobacco, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, were reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution March 16. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Destruction/vandalism, object from roadway hit victim’s vehicle, was reported March 16 in the 800 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported March 16 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Theft of two extension ladders with a total value of $855 was reported March 16 in the 300 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Injury to personal property, someone ran into vehicle with four-wheeler and then left scene, was reported March 17 in the 600 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Intimidation, offender threatened someone over the phone, was reported March 20 in the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City.
Motor vehicle theft, victim’s $8,000 Mercedes taken from driveway, was reported March 20 in the 1100 block of Loop Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Credit card/ATM fraud was reported March 20 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault and trespassing on real property was reported March 20 in the 100 block of Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City.