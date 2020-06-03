Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of injury to personal property in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 24. Investigating officer: JM Lunsford.
A report of recovered property on Lover’s Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 24. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
A report of simple assault in the 200 block of Joanna Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 24. Investigating officer: KM Bishop.
A report of theft from motor vehicle in the 100 block of Eason Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 24. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
A report of possible dangerous weapon in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in May 25. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 200 block of Queenswood Boulevard was turned in May 25. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
A report of intimidation and harassing phone calls in the 200 block of E Colonial Avenue was turned in May 25. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of electronic device in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in May 26. Investigating officer: RM Cappel.
A report of identity theft in the 600 block of Laura Lee Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 26. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 26. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of larceny in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 900 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of larceny in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27. Investigating officer: DJ Gregory.
A report of breaking and entering of motor vehicle and larceny from motor vehicle in the 800 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of larceny in the 400 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned May 31. Investigating officer: SM Wright.
A report of destruction/vandalism of property in the 200 block of Charles Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31. Investigating officer: J Felton.
A report of trespass of real property in the 200 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of larceny in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
A report of drug/narcotic violations in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.