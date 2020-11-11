Elizabeth City Police
Burglary/breaking and entering and other larceny, $1,000 in packaged meat, were reported Oct. 21 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
Burglary/breaking and entering, television valued at $200, was reported Oct. 21 in the 300 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
Simple assault, male subject assaulted another male, was reported Oct. 21 in the 210 block of Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Disturbance was reported Oct. 22 in the 510 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, damaged rear windshield vauled at $500, was reported Oct. 22 in the 2010 block of Aydlett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: CA Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, estimated $400 in damage to Nissan Altima, was reported Oct. 22 in the 300 block of W. Grice Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, by breaking a fence with intent to damage owner’s property, estimated $500 in damage, was reported Oct. 22 in the 600 block of Cedar Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Gunshot victim, victim was transported to hospital by friends, was reported Oct. 23 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
Damage to personal property, estimated $300 in damage to Toyota vehicle, was reported Oct. 23 in the 600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
Lost property, not specified, was reported Oct. 23 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Burglary/breaking and entering, 2012 Chevrolet vehicle, was reported Oct. 23 in the 1300 block of Eastway Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
Gunshots reported Oct. 23 in the 1410 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
Wire fraud, online, was reported Oct. 23 in the 200 block of Meadowlark Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, by breaking rear sliding window of 2020 Ford Ranger truck, damage valued at $400, was reported Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
Drug/narcotic violations and weapon law violations, .40 caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia taken into evidence, were reported Oct. 24 in the 710 block of Grady Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Young.
Aggravated assault was reported Oct. 24 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
Breaking and entering and damage to personal property were reported Oct. 24 in the 800 block of Hunter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 24 in the 700 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
Burglary/breaking and entering and other larceny of a roadside market were reported Oct. 24 in the 490 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
Damage to personal property, a 2017 Nissan sports utility vehicle, was reported Oct. 24 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Damage to personal property, by driving vehicle into victim’s mailbox, valued at $70, was reported Oct. 24 in the 1000 block of Asbury Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
Burglary/breaking and entering and other larceny, a GMC Terrain vehicle, were reported Oct. 24 in the 110 block of S. Ashe Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
Larceny from a motor vehicle, $100 in U.S. currency, was reported Oct. 25 in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and other larceny, a 2003 Cadillac vehicle, were reported Oct. 25 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.