Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of three smart phones valued at $300 each was reported July 18 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Misdemeanor larceny of a gas can was reported July 19 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Motor vehicle theft of a 2019 Toyota Camry was reported July 20 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Drug/narcotic violations was reported July 20 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Simple assault and larceny were reported July 20 in the 100 block of E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny of a $100 gift card and car key were reported July 20. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Aggravated assault, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, burglary/breaking & entering of a residence and larceny of cash and a $500 gift card were reported July 21 in the 1010 block of Cedar Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of $100 cash from a business was reported July 21 in the 1730 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Found property (pneumatic power tools) was reported July 21 in the 310 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Motor vehicle theft of a 2016 Honda Civic was reported July 21 in the 100 block of Selden Street. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Breaking & entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported July 21 in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game and identity theft werer reported July 21 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (two vehicles) and gunshots fired were reported July 21 in the 700 block of Richardson Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Drug complaint was reported July 22 in the 450 block of Rivers Edge Circle. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Breaking & entering and damage of property were reported July 22 in the 1 block of Gardner Pointe Drive. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Damage to business window was reported July 23 in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny of a lawn mower valued at $300 was reported July 23 in the 900 block of W. Elizabeth Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Simple affray was reported July 23 on S. McMorrine Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle was reported July 24 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny by female stealing eletronics from a business was reported July 24 in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Simple possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance was reported July 24 in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Damage to property (exterior residential doors) was reported July 27 in the 1500 block of River Road. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 27 in the 610 block of Factory Street. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Burglary/felony breaking & entering and larceny of $1,300 cash and $800 in cookware were reported July 27 in the 600 block of W. Cypress Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and damage to property were reported July 28 in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle and damage to property were reported July 28 in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and damage to property were reported July 28 in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle (including a 9mm handgun valued at $800) were reported July 28 in the in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Larceny of a cellphone valued at $600 was reported July 28 on Herrington Road. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Lost property (iPhone 12 valued at $800) was reported July 28 in the 1310 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Driving under the influence was reported July 28 in the 1190 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
{p align=”left”}Simple assault was reported July 28 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
{p align=”left”}Discharging a firearm within city limits and gunshots fired were reported July 28 in the 1000 block of Hunter Street. Investigating officer: L.E. Butts.
{p align=”left”}Motor vehicle theft (2020 Nissan Sentra) from a parking lot was reported July 29 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.